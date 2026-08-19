Three 2026 NFL Free-Agent Signings That Could Define Their New Teams’ Seasons

There are plenty of NFL veterans who are still looking for homes in August. We’ve already seen Deebo Samuel sign with the San Francisco and Stefon Diggs sign with the Washington Commanders to help bolster receiver rooms. Around this time, you’ll see signings like that.

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Some front offices have seen their teams take the field and understand some position groups could use a boost. That, or some key injuries could deplete some position groups.

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Here are three recent free-agent signings and how they impact their new homes.

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Keenan Allen – Indianapolis Colts

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 22: Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen 13 battles with Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold 0 in action during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on December 22, 2024 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 22 Lions at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon164122224006

The Alec Pierce injury has been confusing, but it has started to gain concern. Pierce underwent an offseason injury on his left ankle and was placed on the active PUP list in late July. His timetable to return is unclear, but it’s possible he’ll miss the entirety of training camp. The Indianapolis Colts had signed Pierce to a big contract extension, expecting Pierce to be the No. 1 receiver in the offense.

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With the concern growing about his availability, the Colts went out and signed veteran receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year deal. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million deal, hoping Allen can fill the void left by Pierce.

Allen was on the Los Angeles Chargers last season and played 55.1 percent of their offensive snaps. He led the team in receptions and was second in receiving yards with 81 and 777, respectively.

Allen has lost some explosiveness in his game, but his size and game IQ still make him a great underneath threat to any defense. He should fit into the receiver room in Indianapolis nicely.

Von Miller – Dallas Cowboys

Imago HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 08: Denver Broncos LB s Alexander Johnson 45 and Von Miller 58 rush the QB during game against the Houston Texans on December 8, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 08 Broncos at Texans PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon426191208063

When did Von Miller get nine sacks? That was everyone’s reaction when ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Miller signed with the Dallas Cowboys just days ago.

Miller, aged 37 and an eight-time Pro Bowler, will be a situational pass rusher for the Cowboys. He may not have the speed or flexibility he did early in his career, but in clear pass-rush scenarios he can dominate. Dallas has a decent edge room in Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence. The unit lacked a dominant pass rusher, a role Miller can fill.

It’ll be fun to watch Miller operate in this new Dallas defense, and it further bolsters the notion that this unit will be significantly improved over 2025.

Za’Darius Smith – Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons edge room has taken blow after blow since training camp began. The team lost Jalon Walker to a torn ACL and will be without James Pearce Jr. due to an eight-game suspension.

After the first preseason game, it was evident this team needed a boost at the edge rusher position. Atlanta went out and signed three-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith to a one-year deal. Smith retired in October of 2025, but the Falcons were able to convince him to return to the league. The deal is reportedly worth around $6 million but has a maximum value of $8 million.

Pearce’s suspension is from his domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. He was charged with three felonies, and his legal team secured an agreement that, if he completed a pre-trial intervention program and stayed out of trouble for six months, all charges would be dismissed. The NFL did its own investigation and suspended Pierce for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Smith has 70.5 career sacks, having nine in his last full season in 2024.