“Throwing Money at a Strip Club”: Pro Bowl QB Slams Diego Pavia’s Pre-Draft Decisions After Ravens Cut

In the NFL, raw talent can open the door, but a single lapse in judgment can slam it shut just as fast. And after the Baltimore Ravens abruptly released Diego Pavia from their roster at the worst possible time, scrutiny around his pre-draft antics rose again. Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III seems to believe that it might have influenced how the NFL teams evaluated him.

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Griffin brought up the time when Pavia was seen at a strip club in March this year, weeks before the 2026 Draft. According to TMZ, he was there till five in the morning.

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“Five in the morning. I’m not here to tell grown men how to spend their free time,” Griffin said on the Outta Pocket with RGIII Podcast. You’re an adult. But there’s a time and place for everything. At 5 AM, the night before the biggest professional decision of your life, the moment that franchises, scouts, GMs are making their final evaluations, is not the time to be at the strip club, throwing money.”

Pavia had already been battling some bad rap about his firebrand personality. He’d taken offense with the Heisman voting results, in which he finished as the first runner-up. He’s been known to make some eye-catching statements, and his attitude was flagged by draft experts as a concern.

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And, there was also the issue of his height. Despite standing under 5’10″, which is comparatively a small stature as per NFL standards, he led Vanderbilt to one of its best seasons ever. But his height alone had draft expert Todd McShay believe that Diego Pavia might never have a career in the NFL.

But the NFL scouts don’t just look at arm strength to evaluate a possible player.

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“It’s not even just the optics, it’s the judgment,” Griffin added. “Because in the NFL, what teams are evaluating is not just your arm talent, it’s not just your physical gifts. It’s your decision-making. And this is a decision made under zero pressure, on your own time, before the biggest moment of your career. And that tells teams something.”

Pavia ultimately went undrafted through the 2026 NFL Draft. But the Ravens decided to sign him up for a multi-year deal, which was without any bonuses or guaranteed money.

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And just before training camp, the Ravens decided to let him go and rely on their four other quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

Before the draft, quarterback Diego Pavia had boldly claimed that he doesn’t care what people thought of him. He had been confident about securing a career if scouts just “[turned] on the tape.” However, it was of no use; Pavia is now without a team in the NFL.

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While Diego Pavia’s on-field talent and collegiate accomplishments are undeniable, his transition to the NFL remains a difficult hurdle.