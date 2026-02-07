Ticket Prices for Shaq, Martin Garrix & Other Shows Outside Levi’s Stadium: All You Need to Know Before Super Bowl LX

Levi’s Stadium holds the Lombardi Trophy, but the real aggressive spending this week isn’t on the 50-yard line; it’s at the velvet ropes in Daly City and San Francisco. While Green Day and Bad Bunny anchor the Sunday broadcast, the secondary market has been surging for the celebrity-fueled circuit, where access to Shaquille O’Neal’s carnival-sized “Fun House” and Martin Garrix’s takeover of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium demands a credit limit that rivals the game itself. We tracked the verified price floors for the Bay Area’s most exclusive door, and the cost to drink with an NBA legend might shock you more than the markup for a suite.

What are the ticket prices for Shaq O’Neal’s Fun House and other celebrity parties?

Shaq’s Fun House party took place at the Cow Palace in Daly City. It’s an all-inclusive party, with the NBA legend being the main host. It will be headlined by several other notable names, including T-Pain, Tiesto, Disco Lines, and DJ Irie.

As per the official website, On Location, the all-inclusive GA ticket price starts at $399.99 with access to an open bar for 6 hours. The VIP all-inclusive ticket costs $1,199.99, while the shared VIP table ticket has a price tag of $2,343. For a more premium experience, there is a Las Vegas-style private VIP table arrangement that has a pocket pinch between $2,300 and $15,000 for suites.

How much do Martin Garrix and BAHC Live! concert ticket cost?

The BAHC Live! The concert of Martin Garrix starts with a GA price at $149, and the main floor could go up to $349.

On the other hand, the popular rock band The Killers is performing a show at the Palace of Fine Arts on February 7, 2026, in the evening. Their general admission ticket prices start at $2000, but the VIP tickets are sold out.

T-Pain and Sean Paul are doing a concert at the Pier 80 Warehouse in San Francisco. The ticket prices are as low as $75, and the VIP price goes up to $1,034.

What are the premium packages and VIP experiences around Super Bowl LX?

The premium experiences and VIP packages around Super Bowl LX are primarily offered through On Location, which is the official hospitality provider of the NFL. The ticket price could range from $294 to even $1.5 million for private luxury suites.

According to On Location, the Kickoff Club ticket costs $4,500 per person, which includes appearances of NFL legends, live music, and the official Super Bowl LX ticket. With the big match featuring the Patriots and Seahawks, there are separate premium packages for fans of both franchises.

The Patriots Fan Zone at Kickoff Club can be experienced with fellow Patriots fans; the cost for each ticket is $4,505. The same applies to the Seahawks Fan zone at Kickoff Club, where the Hawks fans could have a great time together, and the ticket price is the same as their Super Bowl rivals.

Where to buy tickets for Super Bowl week events and how to save?

The Super Bowl LX week events tickets can be bought from various reliable official sources like NFL sites, Ticketmaster, and Verified Resale. Additionally, the hospitality packages are available on On Location. The other notable platforms are StubHub, TickPick, and SeatGeek.