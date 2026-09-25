Tim Tebow Forced to Cut Ties with Life Surge After Pablo Torre Exposes Alleged Religious Scam

Tim Tebow is stepping back from his relationship with Life Surge after reports raised concerns about the company’s wealth-building seminars.

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“I think the allegations are extremely, extremely serious, and it’s something that we take very seriously,” Tebow told reporters Friday, September 25, ahead of Florida’s game against Ole Miss as per Noah Ram. “And so, you know, for us, we’re having our team do an investigation, but also pausing our relationship until we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

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The controversy started after Pablo Torre and Mother Jones reporter Kiera Butler investigated Life Surge, a Christian-focused organization that Tim Tebow has represented at many events. Their report raised questions about the way the company runs its business as costs escalate significantly over time, from initial affordable entry points to tens of thousands of dollars. Their investigation questioned the company’s pricing model and financing practices, but did not allege criminal fraud as of now.

Life Surge runs different types of events and programs, starting with one-day inspirational gatherings and moving toward longer classes and advanced mentorship. The basic events can cost only around $30.

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After the first event, attendees can be introduced to a three-day “Impact Class” that costs $97 and teaches basic ideas about investing. From there, they may be offered SurgeU, which provides more advanced lessons on areas such as stock trading and real estate. These programs reportedly cost around $10,000 to $40,000, making them a much bigger financial commitment.

For people who cannot afford the fees upfront, Life Surge can also connect them with an outside lender to help finance the purchase. So, the money-making business doesn’t stop.

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Tebow’s financial involvement in Life Surge is substantial. The investigation mentioned that he has appeared at dozens of Life Surge events and was paid between $50,000 and $100,000 to headline some introductory events. On top of that, as per the investigation, Tebow was also encouraging attendees to continue with the classes at a 2023 Life Surge event.

“So I know that many of you today have probably signed up for classes, have probably signed up to take the next step,” Tebow said. “I want to encourage you to finish that, to follow through on that commitment, to finish strong.”

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But he wasn’t aware of what’s actually happening, so now he is giving out a message for all the people who are dealing with such scams.

“I think, honestly, it’s really important to get answers to understand every bit of that,” Tebow said. “You know, my heart in getting to share there was to be able to share something that I love to share, which is the love of Christ and the good news of the gospel. So, I think it’s really important that we can really understand all the facts and details of it.”

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Now, what makes the matter even more connected to Tebow is that, according to the investigation, he was expected to appear at 23 events during 2026.

However, he wasn’t the only one in it.

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Other top names associated with Life Surge

As per Pablo Torre Finds Out/Mother Jones investigation since 2025, other names mentioned in connection with Life Surge events include Joe Montana, Magic Johnson, Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean, Brandon Graham, Michael Strahan, Nick Foles, David Ortiz, Russell Wilson, Dominique Dawes, Jerome Bettis and Darryl Strawberry.

Former ESPN host Sage Steele was also reportedly involved in 10 events during 2026.

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Life Surge’s own website also features several other prominent names among its speakers. The list includes Emmitt Smith, Cris Carter, Mark Few, Jeremiah Smith, Calvin Johnson, Brian Dawkins, Joe Mazzulla, Bob Stoops, Brian Urlacher, Antonio Gates and David Robinson.

Though others have not publicly shown their opinion on the entire topic, Tim Tebow didn’t wait long to take action.