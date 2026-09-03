American Journalist Calls Out Titans After Being Blacklisted for Disrespecting Cam Ward

Jared Stillman is a media personality based in Nashville who has been critical of the Tennessee Titans and particularly their franchise quarterback Cam Ward. But when the Titans revoked his press pass on September 1, Stillman pushed back, publicly criticising the organization’s move.

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“So I don’t know who ordered the code red…I don’t know if it was Cam Ward. It could have been anyone. The Titans, by doing this, put more pressure on Cam Ward,” Stillman said in a video posted on his X handle. “The one thing that bothers me about this is I do feel like if Cam stinks it up Week one, Week two, then it’s gonna be, ‘Don’t ask Cam Ward any hard questions.’ He can’t play quarterback. He can’t even answer a hard question. He’s got to get that guy banned, and that’s not fair.

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“If Cam Ward didn’t go to the Titans and say it’s either him or me or I’ll retire, then it’s not fair to Cam Ward, and I have a hard time believing that Cam did that. I don’t want to speculate because if I speculate on something, I’ll become a conspiracy theorist. But again, this does add more pressure to Cam.”

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Unlike any conventional reporter associated with a media company, Jared Stillman is an independent YouTuber who covers NFL stories on his channel. According to Stillman, that was the reason behind the revocation of his press conference access with the Tennessee Titans.

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“The news is out. Today I got a call from the Tennessee Titans, and I believe it was a professional call, but it was an uncomfortable call nonetheless,” Stillman said. “Their logic was what I do as a YouTuber does not require media access from the team. I’m not a daily beat writer, and I’m not on local radio anymore.

“So, that was their position. And they are right about that…it was the totality of my coverage that led them to make this decision. I understand their position. I disagree with it.”

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The team has not made an official statement regarding the situation. But Stillman remains convinced the actual reason is his vocal criticism of Cam Ward.

Just this past Thursday, August 27, the Nashville-based media personality unleashed a tirade against the Titans QB Ward, labeling him as someone who makes an easy exit for their head coaches.

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Factually, it is somewhat true. The 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick was immediately named the franchise quarterback in Tennessee, a decision that was pushed by the front office, which included the then-HC Brian Callahan.

But when Ward struggled under the bright lights of the NFL and finished the season with a 3-14 record, Callahan received the flak and was fired immediately.

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Considering this instance, Jared Stillman predicted a similar outcome for the current Titans HC Robert Saleh if Cam Ward leads the offense. While it was a blunt take, Stillman believes this criticism was the real reason behind the franchise revoking his access to press conferences and other media activities with the team.