Brian Callahan Announces Titans QB Decision After Cam Ward’s Blunt Will Levis Injury Statement

Brian Callahan walked into Tennessee with a clipboard full of optimism—and got handed a demolition site. In his first year as head coach, the Titans unraveled fast: 3-14, bottom of the league, and stripped of any clear identity. The GM was gone, the foundation cracked, and by midseason, even the locker room had lost its pulse. But that brutal collapse handed Callahan one thing no coach ever takes for granted: power. Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans didn’t just draft Cam Ward—they handed him the keys to a kingdom still under reconstruction.

Now, the question isn’t whether Ward can throw—it’s whether he can carry a franchise out of its fog. And just like that, the competition vanished. What was supposed to be a gritty quarterback battle between Will Levis and Cam Ward dissolved the moment Levis hit injured reserve, clearing the runway for Ward to take flight as QB1. Titans head coach Brian Callahan didn’t drop the announcement with fireworks, but the message was loud enough. According to a tweet by The Titans Wire on X , Callahan all but confirmed it during Wednesday’s presser—Cam Ward’s the guy, and Brandon Allen is sliding in as his backup. It’s a familiar script for Callahan, who coached Allen in Cincinnati during the Joe Burrow era. The trust is baked in.

Allen brings not just experience, but the calm of a veteran who’s already played wingman in a pressure cooker. And for Ward? That kind of support might be the quietest—but most crucial—ingredient in this high-stakes debut.

