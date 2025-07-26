Brian Callahan Decides Roster Move Hours After Treylon Burks’ Titans Training Camp Injury

There’s training camp intensity… and then there’s Nissan Stadium turf-slam intensity. Titans wideout Treylon Burks found that out the hard way on Saturday after skying for a highlight-reel one-hander, only to come crashing down shoulder-first – and potentially season-altering. This wasn’t just another limp to the sideline. Burks, coming off an ACL tear and hungry to reclaim his role, suffered a fractured collarbone on that single diving grab. It was meant to be a statement catch. Instead, it triggered a statement move.

Within hours, Brian Callahan went from hopeful head coach to emergency roster mechanic. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news: Tennessee is signing former Raiders WR Ramel Keyton, per agent Zac Hiller. Keyton, 24, barely made a dent in Vegas – one catch, seven yards, eight games. He’s been waiting for a second shot since April, and the Titans are giving him another shot… for now.

But here’s the catch – he’s walking into a receiver room – Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Xavier Restrepo…it’s a buffet. Whether Keyton gets more than a bite depends on how long Burks is out and how thin Brian Callahan’s options get. Burks, for what it’s worth, had been preaching redemption just last week. Instead, it’s more rehab, more waiting. And another Titans camp storyline that escalated in the ‘snap of a shoulder’.