Brian Callahan & Titans Replace Will Levis Already After Cam Ward Gets a Message From Tom Brady

Will Levis was supposed to be the guy. The heir to Tannehill, the one they traded up for in 2023, the quarterback Brian Callahan was going to groom into a long-term solution. He had the arm, the toughness, and after that thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins last season, maybe even the “it” factor. But things move fast in the NFL. And in Tennessee, they’ve already moved on.

Levis’ 2025 season ended before it began. Shoulder surgery on his throwing arm, the same one he first injured diving for a third-down conversion last year, knocked him out of camp and onto IR. It’s a brutal blow for a quarterback who’d already been walking a tightrope. The Titans officially said all the right things, supported his decision, and showed belief in his recovery. He also showed clear growth. Unofficially? Brian Callahan drafted his replacement three months ago.

Cameron Ward wasn’t just the pick, he was the plan. First zero-star recruit to go No. 1 this century. A flamethrower out of Miami who broke FCS and FBS combined touchdown records. Also, Ward didn’t ride in quietly either. Since the rookie minicamp, he’s taken most of the first-team reps. And he opened the minicamp under center with a healthy Levis watching. He’s not just next up. He’s already the starter. And to support Ward, Callahan did what smart coaches do, brought in familiarity.

via Imago

Enter Brandon Allen, the veteran who backed up Burrow in Cincinnati, now reprising the same role in Nashville. He knows the offense. He knows the expectations. And most importantly, he knows he’s not here to compete, he’s here to support.

Then there’s Tim Boyle. The quarterback equivalent of a utility knife. He’s been everywhere (Packers, Lions, Bears, Jets, Dolphins, Giants, and now Titans), but never stuck. If he plays meaningful snaps this year, something’s gone seriously wrong. The Titans won’t say it out loud, not yet. But everything about this offseason has screamed new era. Ward’s era!

And unless Ward absolutely flames out this season (which seems unlikely), it’s hard to see a path where Levis gets this job back.

Brian Callahan’s rookie QB gets a special message from the GOAT

It’s not every day the greatest quarterback in NFL history speaks directly to you. But for Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward, that day has already come, before he’s even taken a snap in a preseason game. At the 2025 Fanatics Rookie Premiere, a handful of this year’s top NFL rookies were caught off guard. Not by a blitz. Not by a coach. By a projector screen.

Each player was shown a surprise video message from one of football’s all-time greats. Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Tetairoa McMillan, and others all got their moment. But Cam Ward? He got the GOAT Tom Brady talking to him.

The message was, “Hey Cam! Welcome to the NFL, my man. You’re gonna grow in ways you couldn’t even imagine, and I’m gonna be watching, and I’m always pulling for you.” Those 15 seconds hit like a 50-yard bomb. Cam Ward, the zero-star high school recruit, the small-school transfer, the late bloomer who went No. 1 overall, was now hearing that from him.

Brian Callahan’s rookie couldn’t believe it. “That’s crazy, for the greatest player of all time to send me a video like that. I’m ready for the challenge.” He said it calmly. But make no mistake, this was a moment. The kind you remember when things get loud.

This wasn’t just a feel-good PR move. Instead, Brady’s words carried weight, and for a reason. His own journey from sixth-round afterthought to seven-time Super Bowl champion is the blueprint for defying expectations. Ward’s story isn’t the same, but it rhymes.

The legends also sent a jersey to the rookies. Cam now has one from Brady. A keepsake, sure. But also a reminder. This is real now. He’s not the underdog anymore. He’s Brian Callahan’s guy in Tennessee. And the GOAT’s watching.