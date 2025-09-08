Brian Callahan’s Clear Warning for Cam Ward After Titans QB Gets Positive Update

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward experienced his first taste of NFL adversity in the season-opening loss to Denver. The debut proved to be a trial by fire for the young quarterback. Brian Callahan would want his rookie to focus on the remainder of the season rather than dwell on the disappointing opener. Not without warning the rookie about the ways of the NFL.

Yes, Callahan issued a clear warning to Cam Ward in the post-game presser. He pointed out that the rookie’s gonna learn on the fly, but one thing he can’t do is take back-to-back sacks. That’s a quick way to kill a drive.

Ward looked like a rookie under pressure, completing just 12-of-28 passes for 112 yards while absorbing six sacks. In the 4th quarter Titans’ offense faltered after recovering the muffed punt, allowing back-to-back sacks on QB Ward before being forced to punt away the scoring opportunity. Exactly the kind of mistake Callahan is concerned about moving forward. The uncomfortable debut highlighted Ward’s growing pains at the professional level.

And yes, Ward did have a rough night when it came down to the sacks. But this is a problem that goes beyond Cam Ward. It’s more O-line and less Ward. The Titans’ O-line gave up 52 sacks last year, one of the worst in the league. So seeing Cam Ward go down six times in his very first game? A little scary. That’s already about 11% of last year’s total in just one outing, and almost double their per-game average of three.

But of course, it doesn’t mean that Ward isn’t at fault. He isn’t a stranger to sacks, and the college tape backs it up. Back at Washington State, he got sacked 46 times in 2022 and 39 times in 2023. That’s 85 sacks in two seasons. Not a good look at all.

And the consequences were immediate. Back-to-back sacks knocked the Titans out of field-goal range on a late drive, and then the turnover sealed it for Denver. That’s why Callahan’s sense of urgency matters. Get it out quicker, move the pocket, or settle for the check down. The Titans need it. But of course, there’s a reason why the Titans picked Cam Ward. Brian couldn’t help but shed some light on the silver lining.

Callahan on Cam Ward’s silver lining

There’s always another side to the ledger when it comes to a rookie as promising as Cam Ward. Callahan says Cam Ward’s gonna pick things up “at a rapid rate.” Sure, there were some tough moments and plenty to learn from, but he stressed the stage wasn’t too big for the No. 1 pick. Ward stayed calm, carried himself with poise, and never looked rattled. And that goes a long way.

It just underscores how much the Titans believe in him. After all, they spent the offseason trying to make life easier for him. They added Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle to help solidify the line, and they surrounded him with vets like Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard so the rookie doesn’t have to carry the whole load by himself.

And it wasn’t like his performance vs the Broncos was all negatives. He made a few quick reads and on-point throws that kept the Titans in the fight. That 16-yard dart to Gunnar Helm was beautiful to watch. Now it’s on Callahan and the staff to get more of those reps, just faster, to balance out the moments when the pocket inevitably caves in.

If there’s one thing he needs to improve, it’s faster decision-making. That’s all a QB can do when the O-line’s shaky. Hot reads, quicker progressions, and faster throws to beat the rush. Once he gets that polished, we might be seeing Cam Ward unleashed.