Brian Callahan’s Firing Won’t Make a Difference, Says Ex-Pro Bowl DT as Titans Shortlist Multiple Coaches

In his first season as the Tennessee Titans‘ head coach, Brian Callahan finished with a 3-14 win-loss record. In 2025, his second year, things didn’t change as the AFC South team had a 1-5 record after 6 weeks. Owner Amy Adams Strunk wanted change, and she fired the coach mid-season. They promoted senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy as the interim head coach. Has it changed anything? An NFL veteran doesn’t think so!

Speaking to guest host Tom Pelissero on the October 15 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, the Super Bowl winner Malik Jackson rejected all such claims of a transformation. “It really doesn’t change anything in the locker room because at the end of the day, we still have to do what we have to do,” the ex-Pro Bowl DT said. Jackson then explained the scenario in the building after such a mid-season firing, “The position coaches are the same. The scheme is going to stay the same. So you just have to go out there, play for the new coach, and do your job.” That’s right as well!

For instance, last year, the NO Saints had a bad outing. They were 2-7 in Week 9 and fired the two-year head coach, Dennis Allen. The franchise promoted assistant head coach Darren Rizzi to the head coach position. But the result didn’t change! They lost 5 out of 8 games under Rizzi. So, this might happen with the Titans as well. However, there’s one more angle here.

“I think you have to understand, too, you got a rookie quarterback, right, who needs development,” Jackson continued. “We came from the days when Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for a few years, right? And so gone are those days where quarterbacks had to watch, sit, and understand what the speed of the game looks like and learn from somebody who’s a Hall of Famer. So, I think they should have given coach Callahan some more time, but it’s the NFL, man!”

Brian Callahan wanted a new quarterback and drafted Cam Ward first in the 2025 draft. But the rookie needs time to develop into a potential game-winner. And in today’s ultra-competitive league, the coach couldn’t give him that. Also, the rookie called his offense (or complete team) “a–” after the 0-26 shutout loss to the Texans.

But now, the Titans have McCoy as their interim head coach. Also, they just have one win in the season, after a victory against the Cardinals in week 5. The pressure will be high for the new HC. On the other hand, Mike McCoy himself never imagined he’d be back in the head coach’s chair.

With Tennessee sitting at 1-5, McCoy’s leaning hard on his years of NFL experience, including his time leading the Chargers. “It’s invaluable,” McCoy said Tuesday. “Because nobody knows until you’re in this role. You think you’re ready. You’re not ready. There’s so many things that come up on a daily basis that you have to deal with.”

At 53, McCoy joined the team earlier this year as a senior offensive assistant, brought in by the very man he’s now replacing. It’s not how he pictured things going, but now, the challenge is his to face head-on. However, as Jackson suggested, Strunk needs to give her coach some time to produce fruitful results.

Amid this drama, the franchise is also looking for a new head coach who can stay there for a few years and change its destiny.

Titans looking for Brian Callahan’s rep

There are a few names that immediately grab attention once you look in the coaching market.

Matt Nagy – Titans’ GM Mike Borgonzi has a close relationship with the Chiefs‘ offensive coordinator, as they spent years together. Known for his out-of-the-box coaching style, Nagy could be one of the best replacements for Brian Callahan.

Matt Nagy point out a play during OTA offseason workouts on May 26, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO.

Arthur Smith – He has already spent a decade at the Titans from 2011 to 2020 in different positions. He was their offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020 and moved to the Atlanta Falcons as the head coach, where he had limited success with a 21-30 record. He is now the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Brady – ‘Everybody eats,’ the philosophy made popular by the Buffalo Bills‘ offensive coordinator, is getting heat from the fans lately. But overall, he has shown that he can change the team when it matters. But the real question is, would he be able to turn the tables by replacing Brian Callahan?

Kliff Kingsbury – That’s an interesting name in this list. The Washington Commanders‘ offensive coordinator totally transformed the team in his first year with a rookie Jayden Daniels. Now the Titans have a first overall drafted rookie quarterback this year, who is currently making mistakes. But things can change quickly in the league. So, it can be a gamble.

Mike McCarthy – The former Dallas Cowboys head coach developed a strong relationship with the Titans’ president of football operations, Chad Brinker, during his Green Bay Packers tenure. So, the old bond can start a new stint at the AFC South franchise now.

Amid all this, McCoy also has a solid chance of retaining his job if he pulls off some wins and a playoff, too. But can he do that? That’s the question he needs to answer in this uncertain time.