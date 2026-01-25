Brian Daboll Desperately Wanted by Bills’ Direct Rival After Josh Allen’s Stance on Hiring Was Confirmed

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Daboll’s name resurfaces as Buffalo’s coaching search intensifies.

Josh Allen remains central to decisions shaping Buffalo’s next chapter.

AFC rivals quietly monitor Buffalo’s next move.

There’s a new vacancy in the league that Brian Daboll might land. It happened after the Tennessee Titans hired new head coach Robert Saleh, who seems to be in a revamping mood. From defensive coordinator to offensive coordinator, Saleh wants everything new, and might I add, sparkling. For the latter, he has his eyes on Daboll.

“The Tennessee Titans would like to hire him ASAP,” Mike Garafolo reported, via Justin Graver on X.

The Titans haven’t made as many headlines regarding the OC as they have about handling the defensive side of the ball. Rest assured, Saleh himself will be handling defensive playcalling — something he didn’t do in his previous head coaching stint. That leaves the OC position to be desired.

Graver believes Tennessee has been waiting for their direct rivals, the Buffalo Bills, to make a move regarding the available head coach vacancy. The position for which Daboll has interviewed and been shortlisted among the top candidates.

However, things have gotten complicated for the Titans ever since Josh Allen’s stance on Daboll has been revealed, a stance that has been reinforced publicly by those closest to Allen and formally acknowledged by Bills ownership during the head-coaching search.

“Best offensive mind I’ve been around, 17 [Allen] loves him, great motivator, and cares about his players,” shared former Bills receiver Tanner Gentry.

Gentry’s comments carry weight given his time on Buffalo’s practice squad during Allen and Daboll’s final season together.

“In terms of the path of my career and getting better, he was probably the most influential one,” Allen said. “He’s a guy that I [would] talk to each and every day.”

After nine illustrious years under Sean McDermott (none of which materialized into a Super Bowl appearance, let alone a win), Buffalo owner Terry Pegula has burdened another responsibility on Allen’s shoulders. Perhaps the most crucial one.

He’s been sitting in the head coach interviews alongside Pegula and GM Brandon Beane. So if anyone’s opinion on Daboll matters, it’s Allen.

As for Daboll, he too “wants to be in Buffalo and bring a Super Bowl to the city he grew up in.”

The Athletic‘s Dianni Russini reiterated that the Bills’ head coach position is Daboll’s dream job. All signs suggest it’s about time Pegula announces him as the Bills’ new head coach.

Unfortunately for the Titans, the Bills aren’t the only obstacle. Daboll has also interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for the available head coach position. Minority owner Tom Brady has seen Daboll in action during their time together in the Patriots, where he served as a defensive assistant (2000-01), receivers coach (2002-06), and tight ends coach (2013-16).

If, by some miracle, Daboll doesn’t land either of these alluring vacancies, Tennessee would be his preference. But as they say, you gotta keep an ace up your sleeve.

Who, if not Brian Daboll?

The other names in consideration for the Titans are that ace.

According to Tom Pelissero, “The Titans continue to work through offensive coordinator options, with Kliff [Kingsbury], Arthur Smith… Adam Stenavich, and [Bobby] Slowik among potential options, per sources.”

However, the list has gotten thin with Arthur Smith joining Ohio State and Bobby Slowik landing a gig in Miami. Kliff Kingsbury is being considered a strong candidate, but nothing has been decided yet.

Saleh isn’t seeking someone with mere offensive coordinator experience but “the right man to work with QB Cam Ward.”

Then, Mike McDaniel’s name is also being sung around. He has formerly worked with Saleh in the 49ers for four years, so there’s definitely familiarity. However, McDaniel has kind of committed to the Chargers if he doesn’t land a head coaching gig from the Ravens or the Raiders. So the chances of him seeing Saleh’s staff are slim.

While the OC search feels fruitless, the Titans may have found their DC. So, since joining the Titans, new head coach Saleh is assembling a formidable coaching staff. He’s recruiting his old mates, first Greg Scruggs (reportedly being poached from the Niners), retained special teams coordinator John Fassel, and is now going after the Falcons’ defensive pass-game coordinator, Mike Rutenberg.

He has known Rutenberg from their days back together in the New York Jets. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans have requested an interview with Rutenberg for the DC position. As soon as both parties agree, he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.