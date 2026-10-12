“Bust Written All Over Him”: Titans QB Cam Ward Gets Blunt Reality Check From 5x Pro Bowler

Cam Ward entered the NFL as the Tennessee Titans‘ hoped-for franchise quarterback. Five games into the 2026 season, though, his team is winless, and former NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry has serious doubts about what he has seen from the young quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on the 4th and South podcast with Leonard Fournette, the five-time Pro Bowler questioned Ward’s decision-making and whether he has enough to win at the NFL level. Landry acknowledged the quarterback’s physical talent but didn’t hold back when discussing his performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like he’s talented. I feel like he’s got a fire, like a live arm. He could really sling it, but his decision-making- I don’t know if it’s because of the sacks or if it’s a preparation thing. But if I’m an offensive coordinator, even a head coach, I’m afraid of this kid,” Landry said. “I’m afraid of taking this job because I don’t know what I’m going to get. I think I see what everybody else sees, but when I watch it on Sunday, man. I don’t think he has enough to win.”

Landry then delivered an even harsher verdict on the former No. 1 overall pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He even called himself a loser today. I feel like this guy’s confidence is shot. He’s 3-19 as a starter. But also, he has a bust written all over him.”

Landry did acknowledge that Tennessee’s problems extend beyond its quarterback. The Titans have struggled to give Ward enough support, and the team’s offensive production has reflected those issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team still hasn’t established a clear offensive identity or found a reliable strength to lean on when things get difficult. Before Sunday’s game, the offensive line showed promise and looked like a potential foundation for the unit. However, it gave up four sacks and allowed several pressures on Cam Ward against the Texans.

With a stronger offensive line, the Titans should also be able to get more out of their running game. That hasn’t happened so far this season. They rushed for 68 yards against the Jets, 122 against the Eagles, 81 against the Giants, 85 against the Ravens, and just 57 against the Texans. Combined with Ward’s average of 179.2 passing yards per game, those numbers highlight how much the Titans have struggled to find consistency on offense through their first five games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Ward’s record has become difficult to ignore. Tennessee fell to 0-5 after Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, leaving the quarterback with a 3-19 record as a starter since the Titans selected him first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 170 yards, threw an interception, and failed to record a touchdown. Tennessee even failed to score on its final eight possessions after opening the game with a field goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The struggles haven’t been limited to one afternoon. Through five games, Ward has completed 98 passes for 896 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Titans are averaging just 246.4 total yards and 11.6 points per game, both the lowest marks in the NFL.

Ward’s response to the losing streak has also drawn attention. Asked after Sunday’s defeat whether he had gotten used to losing, the quarterback pushed back against the suggestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, I’m not a loser,” Ward said. “The record may say that we are that right now. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go through some stuff to try to get wins.”

He also accepted that his own performance needs to improve, saying there was still plenty he needed to clean up. Ward added that winning would require all 11 players on offense to do their jobs.

Despite the mounting pressure, head coach Robert Saleh has no immediate plans to replace him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cam’s our starting quarterback,” Saleh said. “We’re going to give him every opportunity to be successful this year, and we’re going to continue working with him, grinding with him and trying to help him get better.”

For now, Ward remains Tennessee’s starter. But with the Titans still searching for their first win and the offense struggling to find the end zone, the pressure on the young quarterback is only growing.