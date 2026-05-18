Calls Mount Against Titans Hosting Super Bowl LXIV as NFL Owners Near Final Vote

For nearly six decades, the Tennessee Titans have made memories, heartbreaks, and even a Super Bowl appearance, but there is still a glaring hole in their history. All these years, the Titans’ home fans have never witnessed a Super Bowl on their home turf. The long wait could finally be over in 2030 because the decision regarding Music City hosting the country’s biggest game will be made tomorrow. However, not every NFL fan is too happy with the biggest football event moving to Tennessee.

“The NFL owners are expected to vote at this Tuesday’s Spring League Meeting on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in February of 2030, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.” noted Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on X. “This would be the first time hosting for the Music City, a showcase for the #Titans new stadium.”

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As per the report, the new stadium will be the host of the Super Bowl LXIV in February 2030 if it gets approved. The major decision will be made in the NFL Spring League Meeting, which is set to be held in Orlando, Florida, on May 19 and May 20. The NFL team officials will be attending it. The team owners and executives from 32 teams will cast a vote to make the final decision. While it is great news for every football fan in the Tennessee region, there have been many oppossig view on the decision of the Super Bowl moving to Nashville.

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Titans’ new Nissan Stadium is currently under construction in Nashville. It is officially set to open in February 2027, meaning the franchise will play its 2026 season in its current stadium before switching to the new stadium from the 2027 campaign. With a budget of $2.1 billion, it is going to be one of the most expensive stadiums in the country when completed. Its total size is 2.1 million square feet, while the seating capacity will be 60,000 when it is completed. With its distinctive square layout, fans could sit 38% nearer to the field than they ever did in the previous stadium.

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Nashville checks all the boxes to be the host of the Super Bowl after its overwhelming success of the NFL Draft in 2019. The three-day draft pulled in approximately 600,00 football fans, proving the city could be ready to host a sporting spectacle like the Super Bowl. However, fans of opposing teams and many other NFL enthusiasts also believed that Nashville hosting the Super Bowl was not a great idea due to the weather and it being a small-market team.

As the NFL prepares to decide on Super Bowl LXIV, the next three host cities from 2027 to 2029 are already locked in. Inglewood, California, will be the host of the Super Bowl in 2027, with SoFi Stadium having the mega event for the second time since 2022. Likewise, Atlanta is slated to host the Super Bowl in 2028, followed by Las Vegas in 2029, and Nashville now has the possibility of joining them, despite the fans’ reaction to the news.

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Fans remain divided on the Tennessee Titans Hosting Super Bowl LXIV

As Ian Rapoport broke the news, it created a buzz on social media, garnering an astonishing half a million views in a few hours. As a result, the post erupted with reactions from fans who simply could not contain the joy, while some slammed the decision.

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“nashville’s banking on a brand new stadium being operationally flawless for their first super bowl. no dress rehearsal, just straight to the biggest stage in sports.” wrote New England Beat Writer Zach Gatsby.

Given that the stadium will open next year, they will have at least three years to prepare for the biggest stage of football. Furthermore, three complete seasons will be played at the Titans’ home, so they will have the breathing room to prepare for the big occasion.

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“Nashville will enter the rotation. The city is built for big events and absolutely crushed the draft.” wrote one user, praising the city’s ability to host high-stakes draft seven years ago.

From roaring stadiums to sold-out concert arenas, Music City has built a reputation for handling the grandest occasions, making it a natural stage for an event as massive as the Super Bowl.

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While Super Bowl LXIV is still four years away, a fan already predicted the potential guests for the half-time show, considering Nashville is considered the global capital of country music.

“Finally a country themed halftime show! Could bring out all the heavy hitters. Jelly roll, Lainey Wilson, carrie underwood, Luke Bryan, Reba!” wrote one user.

Sharing the same sentiment about Music City, another user praised Nashville’s lively atmosphere and the music culture that could ultimately lead to a successful Super Bowl.

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“Nashville hosting in 2030? That’s a major win for the city. You already know the atmosphere will be insane music city + Super Bowl energy = chaos in the best way.”