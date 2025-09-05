Cam Ward All Set to Experience Rude Awakening Against Broncos After Brian Callahan’s Clear Message to Titans QB

When Brian Callahan said, “We don’t want to have the type of season we had last year,” he truly meant it, as it is clearly visible in his approach. After a 3-14 record in 2024, Callahan has made headlines with his creative methods. Organized the roster into eight teams and then rated them according to a grade system. But for the Titans‘ rookie QB Cam Ward, it would be managing both- adjusting to Callahan’s creative style and living up to the hype.

Coming in as the top pick, Cam Ward is tasked with lifting a Titans offense that ranked 26th in total yards per game last season. A Heisman finalist, he already carries big expectations. ESPN’s Mike Clay projects 3,392 passing yards and 20 touchdowns for the rookie—numbers that would shatter multiple franchise records if he delivers.

Keeping predictions aside, Cam Ward is about to face a reality check on Sunday. The Titans’ new quarterback won’t be easing into NFL life… He’ll be staring down one of the toughest defenses in football. This is exactly what former cornerback Bryant McFadden warned about on CBS Sports’ YouTube channel when he said, “Well, Cam Ward, you won’t be playing against Wake Forest or North Carolina in this matchup. You will be playing against a legit defensive team…who led the NFL in sacks a year ago. I think they had around 63 sacks as a team for the entire season. So, my bold prediction for this matchup: the Denver Broncos will get nine sacks on Tennessee this ball game.”

That’s no exaggeration. The Broncos not only piled up 63 sacks last season—a franchise record—but also finished as the NFL’s leader in defensive EPA. Their pressure up front consistently wrecked game plans, and the unit thrived on forcing quarterbacks into mistakes. Facing that kind of heat in his debut, Ward will have to balance his playmaking instincts with protecting the football.

The numbers tell the story. Denver finished as the league’s No. 3 scoring defense, giving up just 18.3 points per game. For a rookie QB, that’s a brutal test of poise and preparation. If Ward can withstand the Broncos’ rush and keep Tennessee competitive, it’ll be an early sign he can handle the grind of NFL Sundays.

With the additions of Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and cornerback Jahdae Barron, the Broncos’ defense has become stronger. Ward will have his skills tested to the maximum limit. Also, this will be the first time in the last 55 years that the Broncos will be opening a season against a rookie QB.

But this doesn’t mean that the Titans’ HC is expecting something extraordinary from the No. 1 overall draft pick. He clearly stated that “We don’t need him to do anything superhuman. We just need him to play good football.” This clearly shows Callahan’s vote of confidence in the Miami standout and what he expects from him.

Titans have done it all to prepare Cam Ward for the big league

“All that’s left to do is to go do it and prove it, and I’m looking forward to that,” Brian Callahan said about Cam Ward’s trial by fire in week 1. The team has left no stone unturned to prepare Ward for the big stage.

During camp, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson threw every look possible at Cam Ward, while Coach Callahan tested him in joint practices with Atlanta and Tampa Bay. The rookie has also leaned on an open line of communication with teammates.

Back in May, tight end Gunnar Helm highlighted Ward’s early-morning film sessions with the young group. “He’s just a great leader,” Helm said. “Super easy to talk to, super easy to connect with, super easy to communicate with on the field.”

To smooth the transition further, the Titans even studied Washington’s offense through Jayden Daniels, last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. The blueprint is set. Now, it’s on Ward to run with it. Something he has done before.

Ward started at Incarnate Word, transferred to Washington State, and then closed out his college career at Miami. But the NFL is a different stage altogether, and the challenges are far greater. First up: a clash with the Broncos’ defense.