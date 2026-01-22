Cam Ward Doesn’t Hold Back to Humble Titans Star After Rookie QB Gets Blunt Message

Essentials Inside The Story Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons went viral after his comments over Cam Ward

Ward falls significantly below the ideal NFL quarterback frame

Ward ended his rookie campaign as one of the league's most turnover-prone players

The 2025 season ended on a concerning note for the Tennessee Titans, and scrutiny against Cam Ward is still ongoing. Recent events saw the team’s defensive line, Jeffery Simmons, present a harsh take on Ward’s physique. The comments quickly gained traction, reaching the 23-year-old in no time. Reacting to the same, the quarterback didn’t back down from entering the conversation with a blunt response.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You got the worst body as a quarterback. Like, your body looks worse than mine,” Simmons said in a recent conversation with Insider Jordan Schultz.

The comment, as offensive as it seemed, was taken well by Cam Ward as he stepped forward with a challenging remark of his own. “You still wouldn’t be able to sack me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the comments might seem odd for many, a detailed breakdown of Ward’s measurements offers a clear picture. According to the records, the QB measures below several physical benchmarks typically associated with NFL quarterbacks. At just over 6-1 and 212 pounds, he is smaller than the positional prototype, which usually falls in the 6-3 to 6-4 range with more mass to absorb contact and endure a 17-game season.

His arm length (31½ inches) and wingspan (76¾ inches) are also below average. This majorly limits the margin for error on throws outside the numbers and therefore reduces his ability to generate leverage when passing from congested pockets. A similar impact of this was noted in his performance throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished the season with a 59.8 completion percentage and just 5.9 yards per attempt, numbers that stand below league averages. His 80.2 passer rating also indicates difficulty in sustaining drives against tighter coverage, where arm length and release margin matter. He threw seven interceptions and often settled for short throws rather than attacking windows outside the numbers.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Are small hands really a concern for Cam Ward?

Cam Ward’s hand size emerged as a topic of concern even towards the end of this season. This came after a disappointing fumble in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, during the Titans’ 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The ball slipped from his grasp without contact from a defender and was returned by K’Lavon Chaisson for a defensive touchdown, eventually shifting the momentum in the Patriots’ favor.

However, the data suggests that the hand size should be viewed as context rather than a limitation. ESPN reports the average hand size for first-round quarterbacks drafted between 2008 and 2020 was 9.7 inches, which places Ward below that mark. Considering the fact, history shows that smaller hands have not prevented quarterbacks from succeeding at the NFL level.

Joe Burrow entered the league with 9-inch hands after an elite college season and has developed into a reliable franchise quarterback. Patrick Mahomes (9¼ inches) and Aaron Rodgers (9⅜ inches) further show that quarterbacks can perform at a high level without meeting the average hand-size benchmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the concern remains in Ward’s case. Ward had seven interceptions and eleven fumbles through his debut NFL season, placing him among the league’s more turnover-prone quarterbacks. While the issues persist, the word from Simmons remains more of a concern than just criticism.