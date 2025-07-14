Cam Ward Has the Worst Guidance in NFL With Walls Closing In on Titans’ Brian Callahan – Report

Brian Callahan’s first year in Nashville was a crash course in NFL adversity. Taking over a Titans squad in full rebuild mode, he inherited a roster that had just lost its identity, its GM, and by mid-season, its sense of direction. The result? A league-worst 3-14 record that left the crowds restless and the front office searching for answers. The only silver lining at the end of his first HC stint? That dismal campaign handed Tennessee the top overall pick in the draft, a ticket to rest the franchise’s trajectory. But does Cam Ward have everything he needs to turn the narrative around?

With the arrival of new GM Mike Borgonzi and the selection of Cam Ward, the Titans’ leadership duo is now under the microscope. Callahan, once hailed for his work with Joe Burrow as the Bengals’ OC, now finds himself in the NFL’s pressure cooker. His challenge is clear: show tangible progress, or risk becoming another casualty of the league’s coaching carousel. Titans ownership has already proven it won’t hesitate to make bold moves if the team stalls out early. And the latest NFL coaching rankings aren’t helping Callahan’s case.

Brian Callahan now enters his second year at the helm of the Titans. While his work with Burrow was undeniable, in terms of the head coach leaderboard, there are miles to go. CBS’ Cody Benjamin ranks him smack dab at the last spot in the NFL. As Benjamin writes, “We shouldn’t fault Callahan too much for inheriting an overhauled roster, but after he was unable to corral quarterback Will Levis’ riskiest tendencies, there’s a lot riding on Cam Ward essentially controlling himself as Tennessee’s new face of the franchise.” When Brian Callahan came to Nashville, he even brought his dad along for the ride as the new OC. Bill Callahan brought a veteran coaching experience that could put the league’s finest to shame. But nothing seemed to help as the team collapsed. In the wake of that disaster, Cam Ward now faces a hard road ahead.

For Ward, the stakes are just as high. He steps into a franchise desperate for stability at the QB spot. But the guidance he’ll receive is already under fire. With Callahan ranked dead last among NFL HCs, Ward faces the daunting task of developing his game in less-than-ideal circumstances. The rookie will need to learn quickly, adapt even faster, and shoulder the hopes of a restless city. Ward’s already owning up to his role. He’s showing up at 5 A.M. to put in extra work. But if Callahan can’t provide the structure and support Ward needs, the Titans risk repeating last year’s coach/QB cycle.

NFL history shows that patience is thin, especially for coaches coming off seasons at the bottom of the standings. If the Titans can’t show signs of life, even with Ward at the controls, Callahan’s tenure could be cut short before he has a real chance to build something lasting in Tennessee.

Brian Callahan on the Titans’ hot seat

The Titans’ decision to keep Callahan after a 3-14 debut was met with raised eyebrows all across the league. This came as a stark contrast to Jerod Mayo (Patriots) and Antonio Pierce (Raiders) getting cut after their one-year stints. While Callahan got a second chance this year, he might be looking at a shorter stint than he’d originally hoped. As Frank Schwab recently wrote, “It’s fine to be patient, but there weren’t many tangible reasons to be optimistic that Callahan will be a great coach. The Titans didn’t get better. – His outbursts at Will Levis’ mistakes were a bit startling. Callahan didn’t have a lot of his resume other than being an offensive coordinator with the Bengals who didn’t call plays.”

After last season’s Week 2 loss against the Jets, Callahan had notably shouted at Levis with “What the f— are you doing?” The fallout from Levis’ blunder in the second quarter had the HC fuming even later when Callahan addressed reporters. If a similar scenario unfolds this year with Ward unable to ball out under Callahan, that’s it. As SI’s Jeremy Brener writes, “Callahan specializes with quarterbacks, so that could help Ward succeed. However, if Ward is unable to perform under Callahan’s tutelage, it almost makes his job unnecessary. The Titans should then look for someone else who can do the job better than Callahan.”

Brener also notes that the last two teams to have the No. 1 pick each fired their HC mid-season. This season could go a similar direction south if Callahan cannot bring some wins to the franchise. The Titans stand at a crossroads. With a new QB, a new GM, and a coach on the hottest of seats. The bet is for a rapid turnaround. For Callahan, every snap, every drive, and every decision will be scrutinized. The margin for error? It’s razor-thin.