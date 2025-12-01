Cam Ward Makes Frustrating Titans’ Admission After Honest Answer on Personal Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Ward opens up about his team's self inflicted wounds.

The Tennessee Titans walked off the field in Week 13 with more personal fouls than points. Their 25-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars showed just how badly things can spiral for a team already struggling to find its rhythm. They didn’t score a touchdown for the first time since Week 4. So, after the game, Titans quarterback Cam Ward could not hide his frustration with the team.

“It’s already too much, right?” Cam Ward said in the post-game presser. “The whole year, from week one all the way to now, it has always been something in every game. Penalty, a self-inflicted wound by myself or someone else, and then it came into a result of us not winning a game, and that’s what happened today.”

You could hear the exhaustion in Cam Ward’s words. And honestly, who could blame him? The Titans were flagged 10 times for 86 yards. The penalties included multiple personal-foul/roughing-type calls as well as a heated scuffle and an ejection. And in such circumstances, you have to ask: Where is the discipline?

Tennessee’s offense didn’t help in making things any better either. They logged four three-and-outs and five punts. They also had three fumbles, two of which they lost. By the end of the game, there were hardly any takeaways as the Titans felt like a team running in mud. And even interim head coach Mike McCoy did not defend the performance.

“It’s sloppy,” said Mike McCoy in the post-game presser. “You look at the whole thing, you have 10 penalties, two turnovers, and some big plays were given up. We weren’t very good on third down offensively, where that’s where we had been better the past couple weeks.”

So what went wrong? Why did everything unravel in one game for the Titans? The answers aren’t inspiring. Coming off a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, McCoy had called for more accountability from the team and a stronger run game. Yet against Jacksonville, the Titans barely found their footing.

Cam Ward didn’t hit the 100-yard passing mark until late in the fourth quarter of the Week 13 game. He had only one rushing attempt, and his 2.95 net yards per pass attempt marked a new low. Still, Ward stepped up and acknowledged his personal struggles, something veteran quarterbacks sometimes hesitate to do.

Cam Ward admits his personal struggles after the Week 13 loss

Despite the loss to Seattle, Cam Ward played one of his best games. He threw for 256 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a career-high 37 yards and scored his first rushing TD. But in Week 13, he slipped back to his early-season form. He finished 24-of-38 for 141 yards with no touchdowns. But after the game, he admitted his struggles openly and tried to keep things in perspective.

“I live the life of a quarterback,” said Cam Ward. “I play the next play, I live the next day, and I like to live my life one day at a time. So, how I am feeling doesn’t really bother me; someone in the world has it a lot worse you know than I have. That’s just how I put it in perspective.”

It was a grounded and almost philosophical answer – one you don’t always get after a frustrating loss. But perspective doesn’t mask the on-field issues. In the Week 13 game, Cam Ward held the ball too long, and at times, he just looked out of sorts. So the question becomes: is this just the rookie QB’s growing pains, or a deeper issue within Tennessee’s system? The answer may be both, but Ward still praised the opportunity he has in Tennessee.

“God has blessed me with the ability to do what I love for a living,” Cam Ward ultimately admitted post-game. “So, every time when I am hurt, when I am sore, or when I am healthy, I just try to play the game for my team. To win, you gotta lose. At the end of the day, just continue to get better and try not to make the same mistakes each and every day.”

Cam Ward’s message was simple: keep improving, stop repeating mistakes, and push forward. That kind of mindset might not fix everything, but it’s the right foundation for a young quarterback. It’s quite evident that he’s trying to stay strong despite the chaos around him. The Titans desperately need a performance that restores even a little hope for the fanbase. And maybe they can deliver at least that much as they face the Cleveland Browns next week.