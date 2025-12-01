Cam Ward & Mike McCoy in Disagreement Over Titans’ 4th Down Playcalling Issues

The Tennessee Titans’ season is over! Whatever sliver of hope surfaced after their victory against the Cardinals in Week 5 is all gone. Their humiliating setback against the Jacksonville Jaguars was potentially the final nail in the coffin. With the worst win-loss ratio currently, they’re facing problems with penalties against them, and their struggle to move the ball on third and fourth down offense. Things took a bitter turn post the Jaguars match, which saw quarterback Cam Ward and interim coach Mike McCoy disagreeing with each other’s offensive approach.

“If it was 4th and 2, we’re going for it,” said Mike McCoy to the media after the match. “If it’s 4th and 3, we’re kicking it. That’s what we said before the play was even snapped.”

From McCoy’s statement, it is clear that he wants to play it safe. There is not much difference between 2 and 3, yet he prefers to get all of his boxes ticked before moving forward with the play. Otherwise, it will be an attempt at a field goal.

However, quarterback Cam Ward had a different perspective and wanted to take another approach.

“We need to go for it,” said Cam Ward. “What do we have to lose? I talk about it all the time.”

The QB is right in mentioning that the Titans have nothing to lose. They are 1-11 in the league! Even if they win all their next matches, they still won’t qualify for the playoffs. Playing safe might not be the best policy with 12 games done.

It’s clear that while McCoy wants to play it safe, Ward wants to gamble to bring some life into an already dead season. The 1-11 score certainly gives him the chance to use that time for some valuable development.

What Ward is saying, the same has been happening since the 2023 season. The only thing they can do is take risks. They can explore themselves, try different tactics, and find a way to return stronger in the 2026 season.

Amid all the tension in the locker room, Cam Ward believes it to be a learning experience.

Cam Ward believes the Titans will learn from their struggles

Cam Ward had some good performances during the 2025 season, but last night was not his day. He made 24-for-38 for 141 yards, and his longest completion was just 16 yards. The offense fumbled, and the opponent’s defense appeared sooner than expected. During a play in the fourth quarter, he missed Elic Ayomanor on third down. On the fourth down, Elic Ayomanor failed to catch Ward’s pass. However, Cam was still seeing the positive side of the situation.

“To win, you got to lose,” said Ward. “So, at the end of the day, just continue to get better, try not to make the same mistakes each and every day. But eventually the storm’s going to end, and all of us in the locker room we’ll remember all this moment, we’ll remember the guys who’s on the team of this year, and we’ll be excited for the future.”

The QB wants the team to identify the mistakes, rectify them, and improve their play in the upcoming games and season. Unfortunately, it is easier said than done. The last few seasons have been nothing but learning experiences, yet the Titans have yet to showcase what they have learned.

The Titans will travel to Cleveland in Week 14 against the Browns. It could be a good place for both Ward and McCoy to find a common ground to their approaches and apply it there.