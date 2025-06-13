Titans’ Cam Ward Puts 31 NFL Teams on Notice With Bold Claim as Will Levis Sends Message on Growth

“When you’re like me, it’s hard to get away [from football]. It’s something that you never take your mind off of. I’ll be in the house and think about a play, a bad play. I’ll probably be in the shower thinking about that pick,” Cam Ward admitted at the Titans Minicamp. That’s pure obsession with the sport. Cam Ward clawed his way in from a zero-star recruit at Incarnate Word to the first overall choice in the 2025 NFL Draft. But those were just the recent highlights.

Ward has been gearing up for NFL greatness for a long time before that. And the franchises are taking notes. He was the kid who stole the show with 39 TDs and 4313 passing yards in a single season. Add being Miami’s first ACC Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien, and Manning awards into the mix, and you get the recipe for an explosion that’s Cam Ward. The rookie processes plays so quickly that even the Titans’ head coach, Brian Callahan, is in disbelief. And this week, Ward gave the NFL a taste of that mindset.

The NFL’s reel with the caption, “Cam stays locked in no matter what 😤,” featured Ward’s on-camera soundbite, which was the type of mic’d-up moment that would make you pay attention. “I’m always locked in. Trash talk, it’ll never mean nothing to me. It won’t get to me. Sometimes…I’m just somebody who likes doing it. So what’s the point of playing something that you love? If you can’t have fun with it.” The rookie knows what buttons to press when defenders attack him. And that is something so crucial in a sport where the plays get heated up every second. “I love the game. And so any chance I get, you know, to let somebody know that they can’t f— with me, it really doesn’t matter,” he added. Translation? Watch out, NFL teams, the No.1 pick comes with a mouthpiece.

Even Coach Callahan is impressed with Ward, “He enters right into the huddle, and he calls the play and doesn’t screw up the play call, and I thought that was actually kind of remarkable.” Ward’s confidence never falters—it reloads when with plays in the middle of trash talk or bounces back from two red-zone picks with a dime to Bryce Oliver. So, when you ask the king of confidence to rate himself heading into the training camp, there is only one word answer you can expect: “Ten.”

When asked if his confidence could take a hit and drop below six? Ward made it clear that it’s not how he works. Even in the face of a four-pick disaster, he believes he is still a “gunslinger.” And Coach Callahan knows what kind of guy they have in the QB room. So, Tennessee has a rookie quarterback who isn’t simply here for getting the job done; he’s here to do it with devotion and confidence. But while the NFL world focuses on Ward, the other Titans’ QB, Will Levis, isn’t fading quietly into the shadows.

While Cam Ward talks loudly, Will Levis works quietly

Levis, a second-round pick in 2023, was Tennessee’s starter the previous season and is now vying for a job on another team, potentially even the next one. But the former Kentucky quarterback isn’t sulking; he’s evolving. About his offseason training with Jordan Palmer, Levis said, “I just thought the consistency, accuracy, ball placement, rhythm is the best it’s ever been in my career.” Despite looming trade negotiations and a declining number of representatives, Levis has remained professional and prioritised his work.

But, the Titans haven’t rushed to trade him, and no teams have lined up bids as of yet. That might change during the preseason, especially if he continues to impress in camp or another QB domino falls elsewhere.

In the meantime, Levis remains Tennessee’s ‘for-extreme-situations-only’ option. And despite Ward’s rapid rise to fame, Levis’ dedication to self-improvement ensures that his name will continue to be used in future starter conversations. As Ward put it perfectly, “You’re either going to win the game or you’re going to lose the game. Only two outcomes. As a quarterback, you have to continue to motivate yourself and the guys around you when things are going bad.”

Cam Ward brings the swagger. Will Levis brings the maturity. Together, they’re giving the Titans something rare in the quarterback room — fire and focus. And with training camp around the corner, Tennessee’s QB saga might be one of the most fascinating subplots in the league this summer.