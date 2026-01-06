Cam Ward Reveals Tough Lessons as Titans Rookie After Major Injury Update

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Ward learned three important lessons in his rookie season with the Titans.

His AC joint sprain taught him how to play smarter and protect himself.

He shared his thoughts and expectations about upcoming coaching changes.

Cam Ward’s rookie season with the Tennessee Titans ended with a disastrous 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and a sprained throwing shoulder. He slammed his shoulder into the turf while scoring a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Titans’ season-ending loss at EverBank Stadium. Luckily for the team and QB alike, Ward won’t need surgery on his shoulder. His offseason plans remain unaltered, especially after everything he learned in his first season in Tennessee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“First thing I learned is to get your helmet down on a QB sneak, or they’ll pop your a–,” he said, per ESPN’S Turron Davenport. “I also learned that you can throw the ball across your body in the NFL. And you have to really love the game to play in the NFL.”

Ward took some real hits on QB sneak plays. And those painful hits taught him to keep his helmet down at the goal line. This Sunday, he took a hit from the Jaguars’ defender Foye Oluokun and awkwardly landed on his right shoulder while scoring the Titans’ lone touchdown. He gave Tennessee a 7–0 lead, but it came at a risky cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there are more lessons he will carry moving forward.

“The third thing I learned is you’ve got to really learn the game to play it.” Cam Ward added. “I see a lot of guys who love it, but there’s a way you can love it just a little more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He will certainly put these learnings into practice. Statistically, though, here’s how he performed across 16 starts in 17 weeks:

Completion rate: 320-of-537 (59.6%)

Passing yards: 3,117

Passing touchdowns: 15

Interceptions: 7

Passer rating: 79.8

Sacks: 55 taken for 410 yards lost (both marks lead NFL)

Rushing: 148 yards on 37 attempts (4.0 yards per attempt) and one touchdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Titans, on the other hand, had a brutal 3–14 season finish. They were tied for the worst record in the NFL for the second year in a row, part of a 12–39 stretch over the past three seasons. This is probably why the team is back in another coaching search.

General manager Mike Borgonzi is running that search right now, and Ward has already said he wants a voice in choosing the next coach.

He explained after the locker cleanout on January 5 that players want someone who holds them accountable, listens to their requirements, and does what’s best for the franchise in the long run. Speaking of the longer runs, let’s see what Cam Ward’s path looks like, especially after the latest injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Ward’s AC joint sprain and recovery path

Testing on Monday revealed that Cam Ward suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Fortunately, no surgery is needed. The QB told reporters that he will be fine soon.

“Talked with the trainers. I’ll probably have some rehabbing.” Ward added, “Then you just continue to try to get stronger on my shoulder and try to get ready for next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he enters the offseason with a focus on rehab. He finished his first season with the Titans, posting 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He played his best football in December, putting together four straight games with multiple touchdown passes. In all of those games, the Titans scored 24 points or more.

At first glance, Ward’s injury looked serious. Especially after the initial reports suggested he might need surgery. A source even told The Tennessean after the matchup that the injury was ‘significant.’

Surgery to fix a damaged AC joint could easily keep a quarterback on the sidelines for 6 to 9 months. But with rehab, Ward’s recovery could be faster, as he anticipates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Ward was the Titans’ 2025 No. 1 overall pick. He finished his rookie season with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on 59.8 percent completions. His rookie year ended with a clear plan to come back stronger. With his shoulder expected to heal without surgery, the Titans now know exactly who they’re building around under center.