Titans Cut Will Levis Days After Claiming There Aren’t 32 QBs in the NFL Better Than Him

Will Levis’ confidence did not translate into a spot on the roster. Just four weeks after boldly declaring that no more than 32 quarterbacks in the NFL are better than him, the Tennessee Titans made their decision official: the 2023 second-round pick was waived ahead of Sunday’s 53-man roster deadline.

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“Titans waiving QB Will Levis. (via @rapsheet ),” NFL posted on X.

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The move formally completes Tennessee’s transition into the Cam Ward era, with veteran Mitchell Trubisky sliding in as the primary backup signal-caller for the 2026 season.

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Tennessee originally traded up eight spots in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Levis at No. 33 overall. His career in Nashville began with fireworks when he threw four touchdown passes in a Week 8 victory over the Atlanta Falcons during his rookie year.

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However, sustaining that initial success proved difficult.

As a full-time starter in 2024, Levis struggled with turnovers and efficiency, posting 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across 12 games before being benched for Mason Rudolph.

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The Titans finished that dismal season 3-14, securing the No. 1 overall pick to draft Miami’s Cam Ward. Levis then missed the entire 2025 campaign while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder, the same joint that bothered him during his sophomore year. Upon returning to health for the 2026 preseason, Levis competed with Mitchell Trubisky for the backup job behind Ward, but Trubisky’s system familiarity ultimately won out.

Despite going 14-of-22 for 143 yards in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the Titans opted to waive Levis in the final year of his rookie contract.

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The whole season was a mess for the franchise; honestly, they ended up with the league’s worst record at 3-14 despite bringing in reinforcements like Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, L’Jarius Sneed and Lloyd Cushenberry. Levis, meanwhile, posted the highest rate of plays ending in a sack, fumble, or interception since JaMarcus Russell back in 2009, according to CBS Sports Research.

That terrible year gave Tennessee the first overall selection, which they used to draft Ward. For Levis, he never got a second chance in 2025. A shoulder injury that had nagged him the year before required surgery, wiping out his entire season. It was just the latest in a string of physical setbacks after an ankle injury had already cost him time as a rookie.

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He came back this offseason wanting to fight for a role, but the Titans had already hedged by signing veteran Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $10.5 million deal. Trubisky’s familiarity with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s system from their Buffalo days made him the obvious choice for reps behind Ward throughout camp.

With his rookie contract set to expire after this season anyway, the writing was on the wall. Levis seemed at peace with it when he spoke to reporters after Saturday’s final preseason game.

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“Very grateful,” he said. “Very, very grateful. I mean, Miss Amy brought me in here and welcomed me with open arms, as did everyone else here in Nashville with the team, and I was able to grow a lot over the couple of seasons we had while I was playing here. Wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Now the question turns to what’s next, and which team might take a bet on him in free agency.

Where does Will Levis fit best next?

This offseason, Will Levis wasn’t shy about his confidence. Speaking to reporters at Titans camp in late July, he made it clear that he sees himself as a legitimate NFL starter, tape and all.

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“I know I’ve put the tape out there already that I’m a dang good quarterback in this league, and I’m even better than I ever have been,” Levis said. “There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me. I know that for sure.”

The Titans clearly saw things differently, cutting him loose anyway. Now the question becomes where he lands next, and a few teams make sense, even if none of them come with a starting job attached.

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The Green Bay Packers look like a real possibility. The Packers just shipped Kyle McCord to Miami, leaving only Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor on the depth chart. Head coach Matt LaFleur has a track record of getting the most out of quarterbacks, having already helped revive fellow Titans Malik Willis, so Levis could be an intriguing reclamation project.

Tampa Bay shouldn’t be ruled out either. After releasing Jake Browning, the Bucs are left with Baker Mayfield atop the depth chart and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels as the backup. Levis would bring valuable experience to that room, and could even be next in line if Mayfield’s tenure ends sooner than expected.

Washington is another team worth watching. Marcus Mariota is nursing a knee injury this preseason, and after Jayden Daniels missed significant time last season, the Commanders could use a reliable arm in reserve. Levis would fit nicely as insurance.

Jacksonville and the Jets round out the list of teams that could use him purely for depth.