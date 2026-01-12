Titans Outcast Says He Wasn’t Informed of Trade After Tennessee Star Claims NFL Is Scripted

Essentials Inside The Story A Titans player's public claim blindsides a former teammate after a quiet midseason move.

On-field output didn’t change how the situation was handled.

The fallout lingers as the franchise enters a pivotal stretch.

Is the NFL scripted? The Tennessee Titans’ cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. certainly believes so. Following his take on the matter, his former teammate Dre’Mont Jones seemed pretty upset about it. Although they were friends, the CB never said how his season was going to turn out, especially since he got traded.

“So, you got the script this yr and you didn’t you tell me I was gonna be traded!?!” wrote Dre’Mont Jones after sharing Darrell Baker Jr.’s post, via Dre’Mont Jones on X. “We were locker mates and all the “take it” calls I would give YOU! I’m hurt by this one bruh I thought we were friends DJ.”

The Tennessee Titans signed Jones on a one-year deal valued at $10 million in March 2025. He started all nine games for the Titans, recording 4.5 sacks, 26 combined tackles, and one fumble recovery. Even after such impressive numbers, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens a day before the trade deadline in November, in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Jones could have benefited from a heads-up from Baker after he revealed the secret.

“So they at least gave me a script,” said Darrell Baker Jr. on a videoanswering fan questions, via The Rubber Duck on X. “I don’t want to speak for nobody else. I want to speak for the team. They gave me a script, and unfortunately, when I read it, I’m like, ‘Bro, we are only going to win 3 games?’ I was pissed by that.”

He further added, “I hate when they do that. Tell us what to do, what’s gonna go on, how the season gonna go. Yeah, man, you got to pack your bags up early. Cancun, Cabo, wherever it is, here’s the script, bro.”

The Titans only managed to win 3 games during the 2025 season, and there is no way to know how the same numbers were mentioned in the supposed “script.”

The sarcasm in the post was great. Former NFL star Arian Foster also joked about the same thing in February 2023. The NFL is strict in its way of handling things. Although Foster was never fined, Baker’s fun take could prove to be costly. However, there’s no update about it yet.

Even if he is fined, he can get over it. Although it was funny banter, his not revealing the matter to his former teammate seems to have driven a wedge between them. While the cornerback is busy exploring his sarcasm, the Titans have lined up a list of candidates who can become their HC for the 2026 season.

The Tennessee Titans are going hot on their HC hunt

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan in mid-October after he started his second season with a 1-5 record. Since then, interim HC Mike McCoy has led the team to a 2-9 record. Unfortunately, the record was not satisfactory to guarantee McCoy a permanent job. The Titans did interview him from their list of 15 names, but no update has been provided yet.

On Saturday, the franchise interviewed two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year winner Kevin Stefanski, who was just fired a few days back by the Browns after winning 8 games in two seasons. However, he also has a 46-58 record with the Browns and got them two postseason nods in six years.

Other than him, former Dallas Cowboys HC Jason Garrett was interviewed on Friday. The Broncos’ defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, was interviewed on Wednesday. Other than the physical interviews, virtual ones were also reportedly conducted by Tennessee, specifically the ones with the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and the Colts’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Several names have also been requested by the franchise for an interview. Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniels, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and another person whose identity has not been disclosed. The list further continues to the Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Packers’ defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and the 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Even the former Ravens’ HC, John Harbaugh, is also not out of the question.

“Don’t count out the Titans,” said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero during a Wild Card pre-game show. “They have a lot of resources and a dynamic young quarterback in Cam Ward to sell to potential candidates.”

Titans’ GM Mike Borgonzi is under a lot of pressure, considering it is his first HC hunt since becoming the GM a year ago. Following the franchise’s four straight seasons without a playoff qualification, it was bound to happen. On a positive note, whoever is hired as the HC will have a young squad under his belt, with a fourth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the search going hot for the Titans, it remains to be seen who ends up commanding the players next season.