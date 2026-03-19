Ex-Giants WR Takes Shot at Jaxson Dart After Revealing Cam Ward’s Role in Titans Move

Essentials Inside The Story What does the Ex-Giants WR bring to Tennesse?

The WR cycled through five different quarterbacks in New York

The signing reunites Titans' new OC Brian Daboll to his former player in New York

Coming off a successful 2025 campaign, the Tennessee Titans‘ newly signed wide receiver just had the craziest encounter at his introductory press conference. Crashing the interview, their franchise quarterback, Cam Ward, took matters into his own hands when he grilled his new wide receiver and set the record straight with their chemistry. And while he spoke during the interview, the wide receiver didn’t hesitate much before taking a jab at his former team.

“That was pretty big as well,” said Wan’Dale Robinson on The Official Titans Podcast when asked about catching passes from Cam Ward and how big a factor that was.

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“For a lot of my career I haven’t had just that one guy back there playing quarterback and it’ll be nice to know that we got our guy back there and just watching the little bit of stuff that I’ve been able to see of him and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait to get back there with him.'”

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The Giants drafted Wan’Dale Robinson in 2022. Since then, he has played with five quarterbacks. In his rookie season, Daniel Jones was the starting QB. The following year, head coach Brian Daboll used all three of his quarterbacks: Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito. In 2025, Robinson played 16 games. While most of them were with Dart, he also played with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for at least two games.

Imago via New York Post

Robinson’s journey clearly highlights that quarterbacks have been a major issue for the Giants. Even after drafting Jaxson Dart last season, the Giants don’t seem to have improved much in the QB room. Dart’s reckless playing style is likely the cause here.

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The quarterback does not shy away from physical contact, causing him to undergo frequent concussion checkups. In his first 10 games, he was checked five times for head injuries. It has been a frustrating rookie season for the Ole Miss product as he was asked to leave games, even if just for a few plays, regularly.

Although Robinson did praise the Giants’ quarterback, saying that he has “all the confidence in the world” in him, things are now different. Following the change in franchise, the wide receiver is now singing praises for Cam Ward.

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Wan’Dale Robinson is excited to play with Cam Ward

The Titans’ front office named Cam Ward their starting quarterback immediately after they selected him with the first overall pick last season. However, it was a difficult rookie season for Ward as he finished with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. But the biggest setback came with the 55 sacks, a league-high number.

To ensure that the Titans don’t finish another season with a 3-14 score, they signed Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $70 million contract, including $38 million in guaranteed money and a $12 million signing bonus.

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So, when Cam Ward crashed Robinson’s interview, he didn’t leave room for any speculation and jumped straight to his question, “How does it feel to play with Cam Ward?”

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 14: Cam Ward 1 of the Tennessee Titans walks to the locker room at half time of a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on December 14, 2025 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Titans at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214151

“My dog, I appreciate you,” replied Wan’Dale while laughing, “I say, I’m ready to play with you, that’s part of the reason I came.

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The WR’s stats from the 2025 season speak for themselves, where he hauled in 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Another reason that the Titans believe Robinson will show the same trajectory in Tennessee is his former connection to their new OC, Brian Daboll.

In New York, Daboll coached the wide receiver for four seasons, and now the duo will work together to improve an offense that finished near the bottom of the league in scoring last season.

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With his elite route-running skills, Robinson can elevate Ward’s abilities. “I can’t wait to get back there with him,” the wideout said about playing with Ward, while highlighting the respect he has for his new QB.

With so much talent, it remains to be seen how the duo performs in the upcoming season. Expectations are high for him, especially since the Titans spent a lot of money on a massive contract signing.