Eyewitnesses Catch Jeffery Simmons Making Obscene Gestures at Eagles Fans As Titans Star Risks NFL Punishment

Jeffery Simmons thought the game was over before it actually was. With the Tennessee Titans holding a late lead, the Pro Bowl defensive tackle turned toward Philadelphia Eagles fans and screamed obscenities in their direction. Then the Eagles made him look foolish. Philadelphia ripped the game away 24-20, and Simmons went from taunting the crowd to becoming the punchline all over social media.

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“Oh boy,” Jared Stillman posted on X, replying to a video that showed Jeffery Simmons making obscene gestures toward the crowd.

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Simmons’ timing made it worse. Joey Slye had just kicked a 33-yard field goal to put Tennessee ahead 20-17 with 1:56 remaining when Simmons turned toward the Eagles-heavy crowd, made an obscene gesture, and unloaded on Philadelphia fans. But Jalen Hurts answered almost immediately, hitting Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith for key gains as Philadelphia drove deep into Titans territory.

Hurts eventually marched the Eagles 65 yards in nine plays before finding Darius Cooper for the go-ahead touchdown with just nine seconds remaining. The score flipped the game from a 20-17 Tennessee lead to a 24-20 Philadelphia advantage, which held as the final score.

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It was Cooper’s first career NFL touchdown, and Hurts didn’t hold back the praise afterward.

“It’s special,” he said. “I think the way he goes about his business, we’ve all seen him show what he’s capable of and his ability … for him and how he stepped in and on a day like that, we needed everybody.”

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Hurts finished the day 26 of 37 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, though his two interceptions gave Tennessee extra opportunities. Still, the Eagles walked out of Nashville 2-0.

It’s worth rewinding a bit here. Asked about the Eagles quarterback on Wednesday, Simmons had said, via ESPN, “We just need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB. Stop his runs, make sure Hurts doesn’t get out of the pocket and make plays.”

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It sounded fair enough at the time, but after Sunday those words were about to come back around.

And then came the moment everyone was waiting for. Cameras caught Hurts running into Simmons on the field after the game, and he wasn’t shy about getting the last word in.

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“You started that s***, I had to finish,” Hurts told him.

After the game, Simmons clarified his comments, saying he just meant the Titans wanted to keep Hurts from breaking off big runs.

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“That’s not a shot at Jalen that he can’t throw the ball downfield,” Simmons said. “We saw that he can throw the ball downfield. He’s a Super Bowl MVP. It’s not a shot at Jalen. The thing was, if we could keep him in the pocket and eliminate him from scrambling and running, which I think we did a hell of a job of that, and make him go sideways, like, we could be successful.

“Especially getting to third down… and that was my point. Making Jalen Hurts stay in the pocket and just be a quarterback. It wasn’t, ‘Oh, he can’t be a quarterback in the pocket.’ But when it really mattered, we weren’t at our best today, and that was the two-minute drive.”

Simmons may have explained himself after the game, but the NFL does not care much about explanations when the video is already there. Obscene gestures can fall under unsportsmanlike conduct, with fines reaching $14,926 for a first offense and $20,897 for a second.

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Week 1 already showed how quickly the league can punish this stuff. Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined $14,926 for “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” after jumping onto the goalpost against these same Eagles.

Now Simmons has put himself directly in that conversation. He taunted Eagles fans, made an obscene gesture, watched Tennessee blow the lead, and could still get another reminder from the league office when the accountability list drops.