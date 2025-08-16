Falcons vs Titans: Brian Callahan Drops Plan for 27YO Athlete After Humbling Raheem Morris

Titans fans will sleep easy after that Brian Callahan masterclass against the Falcons, beating Raheem Morris‘ side 23-20. Almost can’t believe we’re saying this, but pretty much everything went right for them today. A lot of standouts, many positives to take from the game. But weirdly enough, the best news about the night wasn’t the win.

No, the best news came right after the game in the press room. Brian Callahan just dropped a very interesting update about a 27-year-old center, and let’s just say, Titans fans have every reason to be excited. Because as we edge closer and closer to week 1, this update can prove to be pivotal.

Yes, Callahan just revealed that news: 27-year-old center Lloyd Cushenberry, working back from last year’s Achilles tear, is finally set to ramp up this week. The plan is to get him practice reps in the coming days. That’s exactly the progress the Tennessee Titans fans have been waiting for months now.

This is big. Cushenberry isn’t just some starter you plug in. The man is the nerve center of the O-line. And that’s huge, because rookie No. 1 pick Cameron Ward is at his best when the pocket’s clean and he can just rip those timing routes to shred a defense. The Titans snagged Lloyd Cushenberry from Denver on a four-year, $50 million deal with a cool $30 million guaranteed to lock him up.

The health context matters here. Cushenberry’s 2024 got cut short with that torn Achilles in Week 9, and you never totally know how those recoveries are going to go. But the vibe in Tennessee has gone from cautious “we’ll see” to a much more optimistic “we’re hopeful.” Finally.

And Brian Callahan’s offense runs on rhythm and answers: quick game, empty looks, shifting protections. All that stuff only works if the center can see the picture and the rookie QB trusts it. Tennessee’s already stacked some serious talent at guard with Peter Skoronski and at tackle with JC Latham, their 2024 first-rounder. But the guy who ties it all together is the center.

He’s the one who takes what the defense shows and turns it into a solution. That’s why Cushenberry’s presence is the difference between a rookie quarterback hanging on for dear life and a rookie quarterback actually steering the offense.

You could see the need plain as day in joint practice. In 7-on-7, everything looked smooth: ball out on time, plays clicking like they’re drawn up. But once it shifted to 11-on-11, the pass rush took over and Tennessee’s offense stalled until the defense and special teams bailed them out. And his return is just another positive to build on after that display vs the Falcons.

Brian Callahan outclassed Raheem Morris

The 23–20 final might scream “preseason coin-flip,” but the story on the field was different. Callahan’s Titans outclassed Morris’ Falcons. Cam Ward flashed some real timing and poise, then hit the kind of pocket pressure that reminds you he’s still a rookie. The defense and backups picked up the slack, though, and the Titans strung together just enough complementary plays to walk out with a win.

Morris’ Falcons had their moments, too, to be fair. Natrone Brooks’ pick-six set up some early points, and their young defenders had a couple of sneaky plays. But the longer the game went, the more Tennessee kept finding ways to grind out yards in the hidden phases: coverage, returns, situational defense. They quietly wore the Falcons down.

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan

If you want to connect the dots, here they are: a No. 1 overall QB who shines when the timing and script are on point and a big-money center starting to get real practice reps. You can go as far as saying that’s the start of an identity. Not fully there yet, but you can see the outline.

And that’s why Callahan’s update on Cushenberry makes the preseason showing even better. If Cushenberry can pile up reps in practice, the Titans get their metronome back and Cam Ward gets a fair shot to launch his era. In August, that’s about as close to a win as it gets.