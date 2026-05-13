Titans Fire Mike Vrabel-Era Executive After Announcing Front Office Overhaul

When Mike Vrabel arrived in Tennessee, the early years of his tenure felt like a golden era for the Tennessee Titans. He guided them to consecutive AFC South division titles, three playoff appearances, and an AFC Championship Game. But that era didn’t last for long, as the Titans stumbled to a 7-10 record in 2022. Reports also revealed growing tension between Vrabel and the Titans’ owner, Amy Adams Strunk, over roster control. And after a disappointing 6-11 campaign in 2023, Vrabel had to go. But the organization did not stop there.

After firing Vrabel in January 2024, the Titans underwent a top-to-bottom overhaul. They parted ways with most of Vrabel’s assistant coaches and several front-office executives to adopt an entirely new identity. Two years after Vrabel’s dismissal, the last remaining staffer to have survived that purge has been axed.

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“Titans Director of Football Research and Development Sarah Bailey is out, per source,” ESPN’s Seth Walder reported on X on May 12. “The Titans hired Bailey from the Rams in 2023. Tennessee recently promoted Bryce Wasserman to Football Counsel/Head of Football Research.”

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Bailey’s department supported the coaching and scouting staff during a stretch many fans now describe as the franchise’s ‘dark era.’ She used to run the team’s analytics team, helping the team understand data better. She came to Tennessee after working for the Rams for more than five years, where she also helped with personnel, coaching, and even medical decisions. At the time of her joining, there was only one person who worked on the analytics for the Titans.

Since 2022, change has become the constant in Tennessee. It started with GM Jon Robinson during the Titans’ 2022 collapse. Then Mike Vrabel departed after the 2023 season. Ran Carthon, who was Robinson’s replacement, lasted only two seasons before the Titans dismissed him in January last year. Finally, after the Titans opened the 2025 season with a 1-5 record, head coach Brian Callahan lost his job, too.

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Interestingly, Bailey’s departure comes on the heels of Chad Brinker stepping down as Titans’ President of Football Operations. In 2023, the Titans originally hired Brinker as assistant GM under Carthon. After Vrabel’s exit, they promoted Brinker because of his background in analytics and salary-cap management.

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The organization repeatedly emphasized how Brinker helped GM Carthon and then Mike Borgonzi focus more narrowly on roster building. In both 2024 and 2025, Brinker reportedly held final authority over the Titans’ personnel decisions before Strunk handed that power to Borgonzi earlier this year. Reports suggest Brinker grew frustrated with the reduced responsibilities and preferred returning to scouting, so he resigned last month.

But now, if the Titans do not replace Brinker in a meaningful way, was the structure really part of the Titans’ long-term philosophy? Or did the team simply create it to compensate for Carthon’s weaknesses? Either way, Brinker and Bailey’s exits now close the book on the administrative model tied to the Mike Vrabel era. And Bailey’s firing does not feel random. It looks like the organization’s final step toward establishing a completely new vision under their new head coach, Robert Saleh.

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The Titans have also announced a front office overhaul

As the offseason enters its final stretch, the Titans unveiled their updated organizational structure under Robert Saleh. Tennessee announced one outside hire along with 17 internal promotions across the football staff. The lone new addition was that of Area Scout Shepley Heard, who brings more than two decades of front-office experience. He worked in several scouting roles with the Atlanta Falcons before their recent front-office shakeup.

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Here is a list of the other changes in the Titans’ staff, which were all internal promotions:

Alex Kline – Pro Scout

Bryce Wasserman – Football Counsel/Head of Football Research

Cam Baker – Associate Athletic Trainer

Clay Taylor – Associate Athletic Trainer

Geo Leins – Area Scout

Kaylee Connors – Manager, Football Communications

Kevin Perez – Executive Assistant to the General Manager

Kieran Gilbert – Coordinator, Team Operations

Kristen Van Iderstine – Coordinator, Player Personnel

Lauren Antle – Performance Dietitian

Lauren Silvio – Director, Performance Nutrition

Mike Boni – Director, College Scouting

Nick Hardesty – Director, Team Operations

Nicole Kesten – Chief of Staff, Football

Patrick Woo – Manager, College/Pro Scouting

Travis McDaniel – Coordinator, Football Communications

Wes Slay – National Scout

The Titans did not provide additional details beyond the new titles of these staff members, but one move stands out. Bryce Wasserman shifted from chief of staff in football administration to Sarah Bailey’s position. That means he will not replace Brinker as President of Football Operations or even in a reduced version of that position. Whether the Titans continue separating analytics and other non-personnel duties under another executive, or if Borgonzi will control everything directly, remains to be seen.