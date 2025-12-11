Forced Out For Cam Ward, Titans’ Will Levis Has a Message on “Passing the Baton”

Four touchdowns in a historic 28-21 victory: A game that marked the beginning of the “Will Levis era” in Tennessee in 2023. Shortly after, head coach Mike Vrabel announced his decision to hand the reins to then-rookie Will Levis over Ryan Tannehill. Ironically, two years later, Levis had a full-circle moment when he was dethroned as a starter by a rookie. However, based on the quarterback’s recent Instagram activity, he seems to have accepted the reality.

In a recent Instagram story, Levis posted a photo featuring two pairs of shoes facing each other on a staircase. What’s interesting about those two shoes is that one was worn, and the other was brand new. The caption read:

“Passing the baton.”

Imago Credit: Will Levis’ Instagram story

Levis’ debut with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 may have been historic as he joined the only two names in league history (Fran Tarkenton and Marcus Mariota) to rack four scores in their NFL debut. However, since then, his path has been riddled with obstacles. In 2024, he was replaced by Mason Rudolph after continued inconsistencies and turnover issues.

Then came 2025, and the Titans held the No. 1 overall pick, which they used on Cam Ward. Initially, the team didn’t name the rookie as a starter, but it was indeed framed as an open competition by the coaching staff. Levis himself addressed the situation earlier in May, saying:

“I think anyone who’s ever been in my situation can agree that it sucks.”

Once the 2025 offseason activities began, Ward and Levis were splitting first-team reps evenly, with the Titans coaching staff evaluating the competition for the QB1 spot. Unfortunately for Levis, a season-ending injury to his right shoulder and a subsequent surgery ended the competition. Ward was solidified as the starting quarterback for this season.

Cam Ward has a winning mindset

Cam Ward’s debut season hasn’t gone as many expected. After Week 5, the second victory came in a clash against Ward’s rival and friend, Shedeur Sanders, and the Cleveland Browns. With a 31-29 victory, the Titans recorded their highest scoring game of the season. Of course, it can’t save their sunken ship, but it does bring some hope to conclude the season with some dignity.

“There’s a way to win games, and there’s a way to finish out games,” the rookie quarterback said afterwards. “There’s a standard that you’ve got to play with every game to give yourself the best situation to win. But the biggest thing is you’ve got to expect to win every time you step on the field.”

Imago November 16, 2025, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Titans quarterback CAM WARD 1 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans won, 16-13. Nashville USA – ZUMAc201 20251116_zap_c201_046 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

While acknowledging the collective effort for the big win, the 23-year-old also took accountability for where he went “sloppy.” He had just 14 completions on 28 attempts for 117 yards, along with two scores and an interception. With three games left in the season, the Titans are hoping to conclude this season with a small but victorious streak.