Titans GM Gets Real on Following Chiefs’ Model After Addressing Personal Bias for Matt Nagy & Steve Spagnuolo

With a franchise quarterback in place, the Titans' next move behind the scenes may matter more than any free-agent signing

The head coaching search is underway, but personal ties are off the table for the GM

The Tennessee Titans want to build a dynasty, and new General Manager Mike Borgonzi has the Kansas City Chiefs’ championship blueprint. But he’s making it clear this won’t be a simple copy-and-paste job. After a disappointing season, the 3-14 Tennessee Titans are entering the offseason with the intention of implementing a new approach to end their struggles and ensure they have a fighting chance next season. Borgonzi spoke about his plan for the Titans, which is dubbed the “Chiefs’ Model.”

“I’m looking to create the model for the Tennessee Titans with the people that we have here,” Borgonzi said. “I’ve taken certain things on how we evaluate players and how we work with coaches during that process, and how we do certain things. But this is our team here, and the people that we have. So, I’ve certainly learned and benefited from a lot of the stuff in the past, but I think we have a group here that’s been in different places, and we want to make it our own.”

It would be natural for Borgonzi to focus on duplicating the Chiefs’ model, as he was an integral part of growing Kansas City into one of the NFL’s most successful organizations over the past years. He was even part of the Chiefs organization in various scouting and executive roles from 2009 to 2024. His roles with the organization ranged from administrator of college scouting to, most recently, assistant general manager.

During his 15-year tenure, Mike Borgonzi saw the Chiefs draft Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and then helped build the surrounding roster, which won three Super Bowls. Now, with star rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm of the offense, Borgonzi hopes to recreate a similar success in Tennessee.

For this rebuild, the Titans’ GM laid out clear instructions for his first major task of signing a new head coach after firing Brian Callahan in October, following a 1-5 start to the 2025 season.

Titans GM issues guidelines for next HC hire

After moving away from Callahan and handing the reins to interim coach Mike McCoy, who led the team to a 2-9 finish, Mike Borgonzi and Co. are looking for their franchise head coach to develop their number one pick from 2025, Cam Ward. With the search kicking off, many coaches and coordinators have emerged as possible candidates, including the current Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and DC Steve Spagnuolo.

While both names could emerge as viable head coaching prospects, Borgonzi was clear to explain that he will try to approach this hiring process without any personal bias, especially with Nagy and Spagnuolo, with whom he has a prior relationship from his time in Kansas. Borgonzi worked with Spagnuolo in K.C. for six seasons while he and Nagy worked together with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017, then again from 2022 to 2024. In both stints, Nagy went from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

“You have to remove that piece,” Borgonzi said. “That biased opinion on anybody that you might have a relationship with. You have to make the best decision for the organization, and that’s really the bottom line. ‘Who is going to be the best leader and coach for this organization?'”

With these comments, it appears that the Titans have a rock-solid plan for their rebuild and, hence, will hope that their GM can take the right steps and help Tennessee return as a contender soon.