Titans HC Robert Saleh Opens Up on Cam Ward’s Progress After Minicamp: “He’s Still Learning a Lot About Himself”

Getting sacked 55 times and getting intercepted seven times led to rookie quarterback Cam Ward facing significant criticism from fans and analysts. The Titans ended up with a 3-14 record, and it was clear that they needed to help Ward develop sooner if they wanted to see an improvement in their record. Struggling with ball security and accuracy was a major problem for the former No. 1 pick. However, entering his second offseason, Ward has shown signs of improvement, according to new head coach Robert Saleh.

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“He’s been great,” said Robert Saleh on the OTP, via titans on Instagram. “I love his competitiveness. He is a tremendously gifted football player. He’s still learning a lot about himself. You know, just having conversations with him in the weight room, and just talking football with him, and the things he’s talking about, and recognizing things he needs to get better. He’s relentlessly in pursuit, trying to be the best version of himself every day. Not just physical, but mentally. And I have said it before that guys like him, they don’t fail.”

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Saleh has high hopes for Cam Ward for the upcoming season. The quarterback has showcased red-zone efficiency during the OTAs and the minicamp. During a “regular” game setup, he performed well and seemed to be in rhythm, and was also building chemistry with new wide receivers. He completed 19-of-27 passes on the final day of the Titans’ minicamp. However, despite finishing on a high note, there are still some issues surrounding the quarterback.

The main issue surrounding him is his accuracy. Last season, he completed 59.8% of his passes. He also had a few troubles during the OTAs, but the head coach is not concerned about them.

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“Every quarterback is going to miss a couple here and there,” said Robert Saleh. “I would say Brock Purdy’s one of the most accurate quarterbacks in all of football, and he would miss a lot of throws, and that’s OK. These guys are all working on a few things here and there.”

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The Titans had a coaching staff overhaul after last season’s performance. So, it is his first time working with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Moreover, there are several new additions to the offense also. Wide receivers Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson will be Ward’s trusted pass catchers this season. So, he is also building chemistry with them and trying new routes for a better connection.

“We’re making good progress,” said Brian Daboll. “You have to make the mistakes, and you have to see it. We’re still learning. But I’m very pleased with where he’s at; he understands the offense well. I think his feet are really good. His eye discipline, his vision down the field. Cam can make all the throws.”

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Not only throwing, but the second-year quarterback has also been improving his running game. Last season, he had 39 carries, 159 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. This year, he wants to become a dual-threat for the opposition. While both Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll are singing his praise, the quarterback himself is trying experiments to further improve his game.

Cam Ward is taking every step to overcome last year’s criticism

Despite being the No. 1 pick, Cam Ward faced a lot of criticism for his performance. One of his biggest issues was his ability to control the ball. Because he was sacked 55 times, he lost 410 scrimmage yards. His worst performance was in Week 1 when he threw 12-of-28 passes for 112 passing yards and was sacked 6 times. But now, he is trying to overcome all the failures of last year while trying new things.

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“Every play,” said Cam Ward about experimenting. “It just depends what coverage our defense presents.

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“Our defense is real good at disguising, so me seeing it faster and then already knowing what route I want to get to while I’m dropping back and then declaring whether I have to move in the pocket or not to get to the check down.”

Imago Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The second-year quarterback has taken extra reps with Robinson and Tate to be on the same page as them. He was also put under a lot of pressure, which potentially gave him less time to think and forced him to act on instincts. While he was having some issues during the OTAs, he has made significant progress during the minicamp.

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So far in the offseason, Cam Ward has shown signs of having a great second year. There are still a few weeks left before training camp. Maybe by that time, Ward will be more accustomed to Daboll’s system. The Titans have been out of the playoffs for five years now; if they want to snap the streak, Ward needs to elevate his game and lead them from the front.