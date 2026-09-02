“I Disagree With It”: NFL Reporter Fights Back After Titans Media Ban Following Cam Ward Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story The Tennessee Titans revoked credentialed access for an independent reporter.

The reason for this decision was contrasting to why they gave him the access to begin with.

The Titans have made stricter media policies as their rebuild continues to face dark times.

America is the land of free speech – as long as you are not a reporter, apparently. That’s, in essence, what YouTuber Jared Stillman is currently facing with the Tennessee Titans. Fellow followers of the team would know his name is associated with debates that, more often than not, are just for spicy narratives. But his most recent fallout with the franchise came when he gave a no-sugarcoated assessment of their cornerstone quarterback, Cam Ward.

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There’s no doubt that the QB is under pressure to perform in his second NFL season, but we have also seen him making progress. To Stillman, however, it was “not well.” Hours after that joint practice with the Chicago Bears on August 27, the YouTuber no longer has the team’s credential access. What’s interesting is that the team is walking back on its own decision it made a year ago, and he certainly has an opinion to share.

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“Their logic was: what I do as a YouTuber does not require media access from the team,” Stillman explained on his talk show, Stillman & Co. “I’m not a daily beat writer, and I’m not on local radio anymore. So, that was their position. And they are right about that.

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“I’m not there every day. I’m not ever going to go every day. I go when there’s somebody worth talking to, or sometimes, to be completely honest, somebody who, maybe I’ve been critical of, and then that way that gives them a chance, whether it is during the actual media interaction or even if it’s off to the side, to say something if they’ve got something to say.

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“And the Titans told me that this wasn’t about one singular instance. Though I think a lot of people are going to assume that it’s about what happened on Thursday with Cam Ward. You can make those assumptions. I can make those assumptions. But they told me that it was not about one singular thing, but it was the totality of my coverage that led them to make this decision. I understand their position. I disagree with it.”

On Friday, the Titans’ PR representatives reached out to Stillman and informed him that the team had revoked his credentialed access to the team facility and that he was not to be present in the press conferences either. While Stillman, by his own admission, is only present in a handful of media appearances, the reason the Titans gave him for their decision contrasts with what they had made a year ago.

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Stillman has his own YouTube podcast without any other publisher associated with him. However, while the team mentioned that fact is the root of all the problems, it isn’t like they didn’t know the sports reporter’s position already…

In fact, the franchise had offered him credentialed access to the team when he had left 102.5 The Game in late July 2025, citing a failed year-long contract extension negotiation. He had been with the radio station for ten years by then and hosted Stillman & Company in the afternoons in Nashville. So, the Titans revoking his access now, giving this very reason that he was an independent reporter, does not fit the mark. The numbers certainly don’t support it…

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Stillman’s podcast has more than 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, and he has nearly 20,000 and 15,000 followers on his personal Instagram and X accounts, respectively. He also caters to an even bigger audience through occasional appearances on SiriusXM radio. That raises the question: then what?

See, credentialed access, in the simplest of terms, is not any reporter’s right. It is a privilege extended by teams looking to give more access to their fanbase. As such, not only do the teams decide who gets those privileges but also who no longer holds them. Unfortunately, Stillman falls under the latter category and could point to a preemptive measure by the team.

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The Titans have been watching what the media is writing

Tennessee went into a rebuild, and despite a potential franchise QB with a high ceiling under center, things haven’t been the best for them. Yet, the brass remains wary of what’s been said about the team.

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Perhaps owner Amy Adams Strunk is paying attention to what’s being written about the team that continues to underperform. And Stillman’s situation could very well be a warning to the other media personnel present on the campus. They’ve certainly taken measures to control the narrative.

The Titans have restricted media policies gradually since head coach Robert Saleh entered the building. Already, reporters had to request players and the team in advance to appear in the pressers this preseason. The team also screened questions before interviews were approved.

Of course, the reporters could add some extra set of questions during the interview itself, something that the team cannot control but also would not appreciate. That’s what makes Stillman’s question agreeable.

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It was a clean question, and he was being respectful towards the quarterback. If only Ward had redirected the question to him… The team also added extra layers to security during general manager Michael Borgonzi’s press conference on September 1.

At least seven team media representatives were present during that presser, keeping an eye on what questions were being raised. But the Stillman decision was still not without a reason.

Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky, who broke the news of Stillman’s creds being pulled, noted that unlike most credentialed media personnel, the latter tended to arrive for a select few press conferences. But what gave it away was that Stillman has a habit of advancing conspiracy theories without any factual support.

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Fellow reporters reveal why the Titans may have revoked Stillman’s team access

As I said earlier, those who know Stillman’s coverage would not deny that he usually provokes debates around the team. As of recent, he had been highly critical of Ward on his podcast. So, while the QB shouldn’t have redirected the question to Stillman if he wasn’t expecting an honest opinion, the reporter is clearly not a well-liked entity in the Titans’ locker room. But what makes the situation worse is what Kuharsky said about him.

“He speculated that Saleh changed his mind about playing starters in the preseason finale because he didn’t want Ward playing poorly again to be a storyline for two weeks,” Kuharsky wrote. “When Jon Robinson got fired, he speculated that it was at least in part because something happened on the plane ride home from a game in Green Bay before Todd Downing got a DUI.”

Kuharsky asked what everyone is already thinking:

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“The question isn’t whether the Titans can ever revoke one. It’s what Stillman did that met a legitimate, consistently applied standard for revocation.”

The Tennessean’s Gentry Estes zeroed in on the Titans’ front office dynamics to give that answer.

“It doesn’t appear to have been for any reason other than the fact that Stillman has for years been critical of the Titans and asked them pointed questions,” Estes wrote in his Tuesday column for The Tennessean.

As the regular season rolls closer, the media in Nashville will certainly have to walk on eggshells. Meanwhile, we will wait to see whether the Titans share more clarity on their decision regarding Stillman.