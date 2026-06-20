“I Don’t Take it for Granted”: Jeffery Simmons Makes Bold Claim to Titans Fans After Historic Contract Extension

Jeffery Simmons entered the NFL with a dream like any other player: to make the most out of the opportunity given to him. During the 2019 draft, the Tennessee Titans picked him in the first round as the 19th overall pick. Now, seven seasons later, the 4x Pro Bowler has turned into one of the best defensive tackles on the Titans’ roster. As a result, the franchise has rewarded him with a historic contract extension. But Simmons is all humble and grateful as he shares his plans ahead of the 2026 season.

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“I’m incredibly thankful to continue this journey with this organization, this city, and all of our amazing fans. I don’t take it for granted,” Simmons captioned his latest Instagram post. “I promise to continue giving everything I have to this team and to the great city of Nashville. Now it’s time to get back to playing winning football. We know the standard, and we know what this city deserves. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to chase something special together. #TitanUp ⚔️ #LuvYaBlue”

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Hours earlier, on June 19, the Tennessee Titans extended their All-Pro defensive anchor to a massive three-year, $105.8 million contract extension, making Simmons the highest-paid defensive tackle in league history, paying him about $35.26 million annually. Earlier, Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones averaged $31.75 million per year on a massive five-year, $158.75 million contract extension signed in March 2024.

“Tennessee has become a second home for me,” Simmons said in an official statement following the historic extension. “From day one, this organization believed in me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to pour into this franchise and community. I want to thank God, my family, my teammates, Ms. Amy, and the entire Titans organization for believing in me. My job isn’t finished. I believe in this locker room and this staff, and I’m focused on helping this team get back to competing for championships.”

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Simmons is regarded as one of the best at his position in the entire league. The Titans’ defensive tackle posted a 91.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-rush grade last season, ranking number one among all 134 qualified NFL defensive tackles. The former Mississippi State University tackle put together one of his best dominant performances last year, earning him First-Team All-Pro honors. Additionally, the 28-year-old veteran also put together a defensive show with a career-high 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 60 quarterback pressures, and three forced fumbles.

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Additionally, according to the Tennessee Titans’ official website, Simmons became only the second player in the league to produce at least 10 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three passes defensed in a single season, joining Aaron Donald (2021) to set the record.

“Jeffery Simmons is a pillar for our franchise and embodies what it means to be a Titan. He’s the premier defensive tackle in the National Football League and you win with players like Jeffery,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said in a statement. “Not only is his leadership on the field what we want our program to represent, but off the field, he sets the standard for our community.

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Historically, the Titans have struggled to retain their top draft assets, letting high-profile first-round picks walk without signing a second or third contract. Take Marcus Mariota, for example, who was drafted with the second overall pick by Tennessee in 2015. However, after the inclusion of Ryan Tannehill, the franchise released Mariota after the end of the 2019 season.

Now, by re-signing Jeffery Simmons, the Titans broke this cycle. In the process, they proved to the locker room that the organization rewards elite performance and dedication. As things stand, Simmons looks hungry to push his team towards competing for championships. However, only time will tell how everything will pan out for the Titans.