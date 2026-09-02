“I Put My Job on That One”: Titans’ HC Robert Saleh Makes Bold Cam Ward Claim Amidst Recent Criticism

The clock is ticking for the Tennessee Titans, and one young quarterback is standing at the center of a storm. Every throw, every decision, and every mistake is being magnified as the Titans search for a way after enduring back-to-back 3-14 seasons. But inside the building, one man is ready to bet his job on their quarterback. And that belief could result in enormous consequences.

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With the regular season approaching, the spotlight is on Cam Ward and whether the quarterback can make the jump expected of a former No. 1 overall pick. After watching the QB throughout his training camp and joint practices, HC Robert Saleh made it clear that he believes that Ward has the mentality and ability to become the centerpiece of Tennessee’s offense.

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“This kid’s not going to fail,” HC Robert Saleh said Sunday. “Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he’s not going to fail. He’s special.”

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The confidence in Saleh’s words comes from more than Ward’s physical ability. The Titans’ coach pointed to the QB’s desire to learn, evolve, and accept coaching. He also appreciated Ward’s maturity around his teammates and reporters, describing him as deeper and more mature than what people expect from a 24-year-old quarterback.

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The QB’s numbers provide a reason for the recent criticism. In his rookie season, Ward completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Tennessee left the QB entering Year 2 with major expectations attached to his development after a disappointing 2024 and 2025 season.

His preseason performance has also done just a little to silence those concerns. Ward completed just 13 of 24 passes for 126 yards across two preseason appearances.

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He went 5-of-12 for 57 yards in the first game against the San Francisco 49ers, followed by an 8-of-12, 69-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks. He also failed to complete any of his seven attempts of more than 10 yards downfield.

But Titans believe preseason statistics do not tell the entire story. Ward explained that the team’s joint practices were the sessions that closely resembled the concepts Tennessee intends to use once the regular season begins. The biggest change around Ward is the arrival of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

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“I have a lot of confidence in this young man,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said via ESPN. “I have confidence in how he played [in college] at Miami and Washington State, and he had a whole year under his belt in the National Football League, getting accustomed to the speed of the game and the timing. That’s not an easy thing for quarterbacks.”

Known for his work with quarterbacks, Daboll is taking an approach that focuses on decision-making rather than just rebuilding Ward’s throwing techniques. The goal for Ward is to take what defenses give him while still attacking when opportunities for explosive plays appear.

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Brian Daboll’s Strategy Helps Cam Ward Take the Next Step

Cam Ward’s development is crucial, considering the Titans’ struggles on third down last season. The team averaged a league-low 3.7 third-down conversions per game and converted only 31.95% of their chances.

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“With Cam, his job is to lead the offense and make good decisions with the football,” Daboll said. ” To get us out of bad plays if we don’t have the right look, to make the right decisions on a play-by-play basis.”

Daboll wants Ward to improve his efficiency on early downs and avoid the third-and-long situations. He finished his final practice of training camp with three touchdown passes, including two to fourth-overall pick Carnell Tate.

The QB has also mentioned that the game is slowing down as he becomes more comfortable with Daboll’s offense and its adjustments.

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Ward’s development can be one of the defining storylines of Tennessee’s season, and the head coach is confident about his QB’s success. With the regular season nearing, the Titans’ next step is to turn that confidence into production when games begin to count.