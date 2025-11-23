Interim HC Mike McCoy Demands Accountability From Cam Ward’s Offense After Titans’ Loss to Seahawks

The Titans grabbed an early field goal to open the afternoon, but from that point on, Seattle took full control. The Seahawks walked out with a 30–24 win, and the frustration is starting to show in Tennessee. Interim head coach Mike McCoy didn’t hide it after another sluggish outing from Cam Ward’s offense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We have to be more efficient running the football,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee finished with 296 yards of offense, yet only 64 of those came on the ground. It’s been the story of their year. The run game hasn’t shown up, and the numbers prove it: they’re sitting at the bottom of the league, averaging just 78.9 rushing yards a game.

This story is developing…