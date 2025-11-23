brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Interim HC Mike McCoy Demands Accountability From Cam Ward’s Offense After Titans’ Loss to Seahawks

ByAryan Mamtani

Nov 23, 2025 | 5:51 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Interim HC Mike McCoy Demands Accountability From Cam Ward’s Offense After Titans’ Loss to Seahawks

ByAryan Mamtani

Nov 23, 2025 | 5:51 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Titans grabbed an early field goal to open the afternoon, but from that point on, Seattle took full control. The Seahawks walked out with a 30–24 win, and the frustration is starting to show in Tennessee. Interim head coach Mike McCoy didn’t hide it after another sluggish outing from Cam Ward’s offense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We have to be more efficient running the football,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee finished with 296 yards of offense, yet only 64 of those came on the ground. It’s been the story of their year. The run game hasn’t shown up, and the numbers prove it: they’re sitting at the bottom of the league, averaging just 78.9 rushing yards a game.

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved