Jeffery Simmons Clears Feelings on Rookie Cam Ward Amidst Recent Titans HC Update

Essentials Inside The Story Jeffery Simmons' words hint at how Cam Ward's personality is changing the tone inside a struggling Titans locker room

The record is ugly, but one steady presence at quarterback is giving Tennessee something it hasn't had in years

With front-office shifts and a proven offensive coach entering the picture, the Titans' future may be lining up around their rookie QB

Jeffery Simmons has been with the Tennessee Titans long enough to see just about everything change. Seven years with the Titans will do that. But this year’s rookie class caught his attention, and more specifically, the rookie quarterback. He opened up on how Cam Ward has already taken over the locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I love our rookie class. They got a lot of personality. Start with our quarterback. He’s got a lot a of personality. Cam [Ward] won’t leave me alone sometimes. He thinks he’s the big dog around here. It’s fun to see how they’ve embraced the locker room. They’re gonna help us win a lot of football games. I’m excited for the future in Tennessee,” Simmons said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The season itself hasn’t offered much to celebrate. Tennessee sits at 3–13, buried well outside the playoff picture, and last week they missed a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2022. It’s been another long year. But if there’s one thing that feels real, one thing that feels like it might actually stick, it’s Ward.

The numbers won’t jump off the page. Ward has thrown for 3,117 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he’s provided something the Titans haven’t had in a while: Stability. Despite being sacked 55 times, Ward has answered the bell every week. He’s taken every offensive snap and hasn’t missed a game.

This week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ward will make his 17th start. That kind of availability hasn’t been common around here, especially this season. Since the franchise relocated to Tennessee in 1997, this marks just the seventh time a quarterback has started every game in a season. Earlier, Steve McNair started every game for the then-Tennessee Oilers in 1997, 1998, and 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward is also the first rookie in team history to throw for at least 3,000 yards. Without any doubt, he has improved a lot. Now, the next step is obvious. If Tennessee wants to move forward as a serious team, the production has to improve. That starts with protection. Ward needs an offensive line that gives him time and a head coach who can help speed up his growth. And there’s already an update on the latter.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Titans have a head coach update

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Chiefs OC Matt Nagy will be among the candidates interviewing next week for the Tennessee Titans head coaching job. And there are some other changes happening inside the building as well.

The Titans have quietly reshaped how their front office operates. President of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi will now report directly to owner Amy Adams Strunk. Before the change, Borgonzi and the head coach reported to Brinker, who also held final authority over the 53-man roster.

Borgonzi now controls the roster and will oversee the head coach. Given Borgonzi’s long history with the Kansas City Chiefs and his previous work under GM Brett Veach, there’s a belief around the league that this shift could make Tennessee a more attractive landing spot for someone like Nagy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 5, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy arrives for the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240905_zma_c04_352 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

And he’s definitely proven. He’s served as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator for five total seasons, from 2016 to 2017 and again from 2023 to the present. During that time, he’s been part of two Super Bowl championships as OC, winning titles in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII.

He also won AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Chicago Bears to the playoffs as a first-year head coach. Nagy’s win percentage as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator sits around 74 percent. Of course, that success comes with an asterisk everyone understands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling plays for Patrick Mahomes is not the same job as rebuilding an offense in Tennessee. Still, experience counts. And if the Titans are serious about stabilizing their program, a proven offensive coach makes sense, especially with a young quarterback to develop.

An offensive-minded head coach could go a long way in accelerating Cam Ward’s growth. It’ll be a good fit.