Jeffrey Simmons Sends Strong Message as Titans Make Robert Saleh Announcement for Cam Ward

Essentials Inside The Story New Titans era sparks locker-room buzz after rough 2025 season

Robert Saleh crucial announcement made after completed interview process

Jeffrey Simmons’ reaction signals confidence from the locker room

The Tennessee Titans have officially turned over a new leaf after a rough season, and fans didn’t have to wait long for the good news. On Monday, the NFL world was buzzing after a major coaching update was released online. With a young quarterback to build the squad around and a fresh voice coming in, the Titans’ next chapter suddenly feels full of energy and urgency.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NFL Instagram page shared the breaking news on its official account, stating the news. The post quickly made the rounds, and Titans defensive star Jeffrey Simmons wasted no time reacting. Simmons reposted it on his Instagram story and added a one-word caption that said it all.

“LFG!!” the Tians DT captioned the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Titans are set to hire former 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their new head coach. (via @Rapsheet, @TomPelissero, @MikeGarafolo)” The official post caption read.

Imago Jeffrey Simmons

The update was in collaboration with respected NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo. Jeffrey Simmons’ reaction soon followed, messaging clear excitement inside the locker room and hinting that the move has strong support from within the Titans’ core leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titans’ defense was a major weakness in 2025, ranking 28th in points allowed at 28.1 per game. They finished with a -5 turnover ratio and just eight interceptions. Saleh’s track record offers hope for a turnaround. In 2019 with the 49ers, his unit allowed only 169.2 passing yards per game and ranked top-10 in sacks and takeaways. Even as Jets head coach, his defenses were among the league’s best in 2022 and 2023. With All-Pro Jeffrey Simmons leading the line, Saleh has the pieces to rebuild a tougher, more resilient Titans defense for 2026.

The official announcement came on Monday after the Titans confirmed that they had completed interviews with both Robert Saleh and Matt Nagy. Saleh is set to become the 20th head coach in Oilers/Titans history and the seventh since the team moved to Nashville in 1997. He will take over a team that finished 3-14 after firing Brian Callahan mid-October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Tennessee Titans

The Titans have been looking to rebuild the squad after a challenging season. With Robert Saleh stepping in, the team hopes this new direction can help bring stability and winning football back to Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh start in Tennessee with eyes on Cam Ward

The Titans are betting on experience and leadership as they move into a crucial rebuild phase. With Robert Saleh stepping in as head coach, Tennessee is focused on fixing past mistakes, building the right support system, and shaping a stronger future around young quarterback Cam Ward.

ESPN reported that general manager Mike Borgonzi led the coaching search internally and ultimately believed Saleh was the right fit to guide the Titans through a rebuild. This will be Saleh’s second stint as a head coach after leading the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024, where he finished with a 20-36 record amid constant quarterback uncertainty.

Now in Tennessee, Saleh’s biggest challenge will be shaping the future around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick from last year. Despite the team’s struggles, the Titans see Ward as a franchise cornerstone. Tennessee averaged just 16.7 points per game this season, the third-lowest among all teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

With another high draft pick (4th) on the way and early signs of confidence by Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans are hoping this coaching change can push the franchise closer to ending its playoff drought and starting a new era built around Cam Ward.