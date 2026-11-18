Wide receiver A.J. Brown has continued to struggle on and off with a degenerative knee issue since his time with the Tennessee Titans back in 2020. The issues continued across his trades to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and the New England Patriots in 2026, with the latter being a trade that head coach Mike Vrabel was especially enthusiastic about. But with new information about Brown’s diagnosis coming to light, the Patriots HC’s reaction to Brown’s 2022 trade has come under scrutiny.

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According to SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio host Jared Stillman’s Nov. 17 X post, Vrabel was aware of the rather short lifespan that Brown’s knee was likely to have. But he acted visibly unhappy and frustrated when the wide receiver was traded to the Eagles in 2022. What makes the head coach’s reaction so surprising in retrospect is the fact that he apparently agreed with the Titans’ decision to trade Brown away in the first place.

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“NEW: Amy Adams Strunk ‘did not regret’ trading AJ Brown because the @Titans medical staff had informed her and team leadership, including Mike Vrabel, that AJ Brown’s knees had ‘two years left’ in 2022,” Stillman wrote. “Multiple team execs were stunned with Vrabel’s on-camera reaction to the trade given that Vrabel was part of the group decision to trade Brown in 2022 and did not object.”

During his time with the Titans, Brown sustained a string of knee injuries and flare-ups, beginning with an early-season knee bruise in Sep. 2020, which led to him getting surgery on both his knees in Jan. 2021, and he identified it as a cleanup procedure.

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Mike Vrabel, who was the Tennessee Titans’ head coach between 2018 and 2023, was a first-hand witness to Brown’s issues and remained in the loop as the Titans medical staff continued to evaluate and monitor the receiver’s condition and treatment.

He continued to suffer from occasional knee issues during the 2021 season. He was traded the next April to the Eagles in April for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick.

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In the clip featured in his post, Stillman stated that a reliable and “high-ranking” Titans source had revealed that the medical team’s prognosis about Brown’s knee health had created a dilemma for a franchise, since they were unsure if they could continue to rely on him as a long-term asset. Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk was apparently satisfied with the trade even though Browns was doing well in Philadelphia, since she had discussed and evaluated the risks of retaining the compromised receiver with the medical and coaching staff, which included Vrabel.

“And I was told that the reason that Amy was still okay with the trading for AJ Brown is because the trainers and the doctors had basically told the Titans front office, including Amy, that AJ’s knees had about two years left to go. This was 2022,” Stillman said. “And the trainers and the doctors say, ‘We think the knees have about two years left.’”

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“At which point, I’m told it was a group decision of ‘What do we want to do? Do we want to get into the negotiating game with Tori Dandy and CAA and AJ, and have AJ hold out and AJ make headlines? Do we want to sign AJ and then risk the fact that AJ Brown could be standing on the sideline in flip-flops, not practicing and not playing, and having to deal with that?’”

Stillman explained that they also had to consider the feasibility of accommodating Brown’s demands during the contract extension negotiation.

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“What are we going to do about other guys on the team, like Derrick Henry and Harold Landry and Jeffrey Simmons that are looking at AJ’s contract, saying, ‘Hold on, where’s my money?’”

The wide receiver stated he wanted a contract that guaranteed $22 million annually, whereas the Titans’ GM Jon Robinson offered only $16 million with incentives that could raise the number to $20 million annually.

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The group reasoned that they could not sign a player to such a hefty contract, knowing there was a possibility that he could spend a significant portion of the time injured and unable to practice. They were also concerned that it would lead to dissatisfaction among other players like running back Derrick Henry, linebacker Harold Landry, and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (pre-extension), all of whom earned less than $20 million per year.

In the end, the group, apparently including Vrabel, agreed that the best move would be to trade Brown to the Eagles, who then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract in April 2022. However, Vrabel had publicly announced just weeks before the 2022 draft that Brown would not be traded as long as he was coach.

NFL insiders like Adam Schefter claimed in June 2026 that Vrabel never really approved of the decision to trade away Brown. He claimed that was likely why the Patriots head coach pushed so hard for New England to trade for the receiver and pick up his three-year, $96 million contract extension (modified in 2024) that locks him down through the 2030 season.