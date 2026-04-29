New Orleans Couple Accused of Committing $3M Fraud by Posing as Cam Ward & Other Top NFL, NBA Prospects

Essentials Inside The Story NFL world hit by two scams in quick succession.

The New Orleans couple had a prior arrest record from last fall.

Ex-Alabama player pleads guilty to scamming three NFL players.

For the second time in two weeks, a new scam has surfaced in the NFL, where star players have been impersonated to secure enormous sums of money. This scandal involves a couple from New Orleans who posed as Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and former Buffalo Bills player Leonard Fournette, among others, to defraud millions from investors as part of a years-long loan scam, a newly unsealed federal indictment alleges.

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“The 10-count indictment accuses Albert “Paul” Weber and Cyntrelle Lash, who live in Jefferson Parish, of convincing investors to fork over cash for huge “bridge “loans”—investments they said would cover high-profile athletes’ living, training, and debt costs as they left college and prepared to enter the National Basketball Association and the National Football League,” James Finn of Nola.com reported.

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The report further revealed that the accused allegedly pitched money lenders using fake email addresses, driver’s licenses, and W-2 forms while impersonating the athletes and their family members or associates. Once they received the funds, they laundered them through a company owned by them.

The couple is accused of stealing over $3 million and charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and six counts of aggravated identity theft. However, this isn’t the first time Weber and Lash have faced such allegations, as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested them on state counts of forgery and identity theft last fall.

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The officials had then shared that the couple impersonated the Titans quarterback and his father to steal $250,000 in fake loans. Regarding Fournette, the accused posed as the former Buffalo Bills running back. The Times-Picayune report also revealed that Weber “appears to be a former athlete himself” and points out that one Albert Weber was a member of the Alabama basketball team during the 2004-05 season; it isn’t verified if he is the same Albert Weber.

Amid an ongoing investigation, the football community is dealing with another recent scandal.

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Ex-Alabama star faces charges for impersonating NFL players

Former Alabama defensive lineman Luther Davis pleaded guilty to defrauding three NFL players and stealing millions in loans in their names. The charges faced by Davis were one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to The Associated Press.

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Alongside the former Alabama player, CJ Evins was also accused of committing the same crimes and faces up to seven years in prison. An AP report revealed that they used fake bank and email accounts to pose as the players themselves or act on their behalf to steal money. The players they reportedly impersonated include Michael Penix Jr., Xavier McKinney, and David Njoku.

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Two separate scams have recently rocked the NFL world, both involving former athletes impersonating star players to steal millions through fake loan schemes. Federal authorities have stepped in, signaling a crackdown on this growing trend of fraud targeting professional athletes.