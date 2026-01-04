NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Cam Ward Injury Update as Titans Rule Out QB Against Jaguars

Things aren’t looking good for the Tennessee Titans. Their hopes to end the season in a decent way were crushed when quarterback Cam Ward hurt himself on a touchdown run. He was taken to the medical tent and then to the locker room with trainers, that too without his helmet.

According to NFL injury analyst Jeff Mueller, Ward’s injury is likely a low-grade right AC joint sprain or subluxation caused by the awkward landing with arms across the body. The positive part: it’s not significant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story; stay tuned.