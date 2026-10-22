NFL Opens Investigation Against Jordan Elliott After Former Titans DT’s Firearms Incident

In November 2008, New York Giants receiver Plaxico Burress walked into a Manhattan nightclub with an unlicensed handgun and walked out having shot himself in the leg. What followed was a team suspension, a criminal case, a prison sentence, and a stalled career. It’s a reminder of how fast a single firearms incident can swallow an NFL career. Now former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jordan Elliott has also found himself in a similar situation.

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According to the latest reports from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league is opening an investigation into Jordan Elliott recent fiasco.

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“An NFL spokesman said the league is investigating the situation surrounding former Titans DT Jordan Elliott, who was released after he brought a gun into the team’s training facility. If there is a violation that’s found while he’s not on a team, Elliott could serve a suspension as the free agent that he now is.”

The incident took place on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during a Tennessee Titans practice session, where Jordan Elliott was involved in a heated altercation with offensive tackle JC Latham.

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In the aftermath, the coaches ejected Elliott from the practice field. Per the reports, an upset Elliot stripped off his gear and stormed out of the facility toward the players’ parking garage.

That’s when the security cameras reportedly captured the 28-year-old DT retrieving a firearm from his vehicle. However, teammate John Franklin-Myers intervened in the parking lot and successfully de-escalated the situation by talking down Elliott.

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As a result, the firearm never left Elliott’s immediate vicinity, and no injuries occurred.

On October 16, the Titans reported the incident to the NFL league office. After reviewing the security footage and conducting internal interviews to assess the full scope of the security breach, the Titans released Elliott on October 20, citing the league’s strict zero-tolerance policy regarding firearms on team property.

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Amid that, Tennessee also benched the 28-year-old DT and listed him as inactive for the Titans’ Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The internal investigation had Jordan Elliott become a free agent. Now, it will be interesting to see how the league’s investigation unfolds.

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The NFL maintains a strict, zero-tolerance policy that prohibits any personnel from possessing firearms at club facilities, stadiums, team hotels, or on team transit. Crucially, this rule applies even if the weapon is left inside a personal vehicle parked in a team lot.

Even though Jordan Elliott is currently a free agent, the NFL can enforce this suspension immediately for this incident.

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But since the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that no emergency calls were made and no criminal reports were filed, the NFL’s investigation will rely entirely on internal security footage, team interviews, and statements from witnesses like John Franklin-Myers and JC Latham.

On top of that, Elliott will not face the legal hurdles or baseline criminal trial suspensions that usually accompany gun incidents such as the Plaxico Burress 2008 incident.