“Not Really Interested in Begging”: Jared Stillman Takes Surprising U-Turn on Titans’ Demand After Heated Argument With Cam Ward

Just days after publicly calling on the Tennessee Titans to hand back his revoked press credentials, Jared Stillman is singing a different tune. The outspoken Nashville-based podcaster who traded barbs with quarterback Cam Ward now says he’s done asking for anything from the organization – and he’s not shy about explaining why.

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“The Titans have not commented on [revoking his credentials] publicly,” Stillman said in an interview with Awful Announcing. “I haven’t talked to any of the people in PR over there. I haven’t talked to the team president. And I’m not really interested in begging for my credential access back because if I were to beg for that access back, I would feel that that would come with expectations from them for positive coverage. And I’m not interested in doing that.

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“I was never interested in that when I was on the radio there. I don’t expect I’ll need to ask for it back. Especially given the fact that everybody saw how they played on Sunday, and it pretty much aligns with my consistent criticism of the football team.”

While Jared Stillman is displeased about his press access revocation in the Titans’ facility, the franchise had its reason to push that decision.

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All of this began on August 27, when Stillman had a direct confrontation with Ward during a media interaction. The radio host and podcaster asked the Titans quarterback to evaluate how he played during the NFL preseason.

Rather than giving a standard answer, Ward flipped the script and asked Stillman, “How would you assess it?” Stillman bluntly replied, “Not well.”

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A few days later, on September 1, Jared Stillman received a phone call in which the Titans informed Stillman about pulling his press credentials and banning him from future practices and press conferences.

“So, the news is out today. I got a call from the Tennessee Titans, and I believe it was a professional call, but it was an uncomfortable call nonetheless.” Stillman claimed. “Their logic was what I do as a YouTuber does not require media access from the team. I’m not a daily beat writer, and I’m not on local radio anymore.”

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Due to the timing of the ban, many linked the revocation with Stillman’s verbal confrontation with Cam Ward. However, the Titans maintained that the ban was due to his overall reporting style instead.

Meanwhile, Stillman felt the revocation was unfair, as he believed he was merely fulfilling his duties by questioning Ward at the press conference, regardless of how the organization interpreted it.

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“The one thing that bothers me about this is I do feel like if Cam stinks it up Week one, Week two, then it’s gonna be, ‘Don’t ask Cam Ward any hard questions.’ He can’t play quarterback. He can’t even answer a hard question. He’s got to get that guy banned, and that’s not fair,” Stillman said in a video posted on his X handle.

As things stand, Stillman’s displeasure with the Titans has only intensified. However, while he demanded to reinstate his media credentials once, this particular stance has changed and can be seen in his recent statement.

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To that end, Stillman stated that he would never bow down and request that the franchise restore his access and media rights license for press conferences and interviews.