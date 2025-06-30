Titans Owner’s Daughter Marries Team’s Exec at Their NFL Stadium With Amy Adams Strunk in Attendance

Nashville residents, at least those residing near the Nissan Stadium, were left wondering the reason behind the fireworks at midnight almost a week ago. Thanks to Pyro Shows, who were in charge of the celebrations to make sure Blanche Strunk, daughter of Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, would have a perfect wedding on June 21.

It had been a busy week for the wedding planning company, H Three Events. They took about eight days to build two white tents in the stadium, decorate them, and get the venue ready for Strunk and Tennessee Titans Chief of Staff (Operations) and her now-husband, Bryce Wasserman. The groom had told the event planner that he would get ready with his groomsmen, something they made sure happened with a touch of football. The metal chairs in the dressing room were painted in Titans blue and featured the team’s name in bold letters. The atmosphere radiated locker room energy as the groomsmen entered the changing room, wearing jerseys with Wasserman written on the back.

On the wedding day, the planners spent the morning and early afternoon giving finishing touches, but not everything always goes as planned. Call it a good omen, but it rained for 45 minutes! Plans were put on hold temporarily, and after an additional 30 minutes at that, Blanche Strunk walked down the aisle. Per the wedding planners’ disclosure, H Three Events posted a dreamy video on Instagram just hours ago:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The caption read, “The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The magical moment when @blanchewasserman and @brycewasserman2 became husband and wife. A favorite moment of ours? When the surprise gospel choir came out as soon as the couple shared their first kiss.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This is the same event planner company that organized Marissa Branch and American race car driver Shelby Blackstock’s wedding in front of a Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HThreeEvents (@hthreeevents) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Bryce Wasserman, he is a former professional lacrosse athlete who became the first Monmouth player to appear in a Major League Lacrosse game for the Ohio Machine in 2018. He was also named the 2020 MVP after he recorded 15 goals and six assists. But in 2022, he joined the Titans as staff counsel after he completed law school in May that year and wrote the Tennessee bar exam in July. And it seems he has been enjoying working with the NFL team because during a recent minicamp, Wasserman worked the sideline for Cam Ward, Will Levis, and other players.