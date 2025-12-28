Packers QB Malik Willis Publicly Blames Titans Under Amy Adams Strunk for Career Struggles After Stellar Game vs Ravens

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis’ night against the Baltimore Ravens didn’t go unnoticed. But after the game, he opened up about his journey and the struggles under head coach Amy Adams. And it indeed got everyone talking.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“More than anything, in Tennessee, I kind of got thrown into the fire,” he said via Jason B. Hirschhorn’s post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post shared by Hirschhorn, Malik Willis weighed in on his early NFL years with the Tennessee Titans. He didn’t hold back about his struggles while playing under center and constantly adjusting to changing personnel groups. Meanwhile, his comments come following his impressive showing against the Ravens. He threw for 288 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore despite a 41–24 defeat.

Looking ahead, Willis is ready with his pitch to future teams that might want him in 2026.

“I think what you put on tape is your pitch,” he said. “Obviously, any opportunity would be a blessing. You want to think about that type of stuff, but can’t worry about tomorrow. Today has enough problems of its own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.