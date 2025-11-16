brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Prayers Pour In for Calvin Ridley as Titans Announce Injury News

ByUtsav Jain

Nov 16, 2025 | 5:09 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Prayers Pour In for Calvin Ridley as Titans Announce Injury News

ByUtsav Jain

Nov 16, 2025 | 5:09 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Tennessee Titans’ quest for a rebuild seemed to be stuck in reverse long before they faced the Houston Texans in Week 11. But as they dropped to 1-9 on the season, their defeat had a heavier toll on their roster. Veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley is down for the rest of the Titans’ 2025 campaign. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Titans HC Mike McCoy said WR Calvin Ridley broke his fibula and is [out] for the season,” Adam Schefter reports on X.

With this major setback, the NFL community has gathered together to share their thoughts and prayers, wishing for a speedy recovery for Calvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved