Prayers Pour In for Calvin Ridley as Titans Announce Injury News

The Tennessee Titans’ quest for a rebuild seemed to be stuck in reverse long before they faced the Houston Texans in Week 11. But as they dropped to 1-9 on the season, their defeat had a heavier toll on their roster. Veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley is down for the rest of the Titans’ 2025 campaign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Titans HC Mike McCoy said WR Calvin Ridley broke his fibula and is [out] for the season,” Adam Schefter reports on X.

With this major setback, the NFL community has gathered together to share their thoughts and prayers, wishing for a speedy recovery for Calvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…