Robert Saleh and Titans Working to Weaken Texans Defense as Major Coaching Decision Confirmed

Robert Saleh’s first order of business in Tennessee isn’t just installing a new culture; it’s dismantling a rival’s. After signing a five-year contract with the Titans, Saleh’s top priority is building a competitive environment around Tennessee’s quarterback Cam Ward. But now, it looks like Saleh’s latest move to fill Tennessee’s vacant defensive coordinator position could come at the expense of a competitor.

“The #Titans are interviewing #Texan defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. Mentors Matt Burke and Jim Schwartz have been pushing Vasso behind the scenes. Now, he gets a shot,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported via X on January 24.

Vasso has been mentored by top defensive minds in the league, like Texans’ DC Matt Burke, Texans’ HC DeMeco Ryans, and the Cleveland Browns’ DC Jim Schwartz. As Ian Rapoport noted, these mentors have strongly backed Vasso, which seems to have accelerated his rise as a potential DC candidate.

The 38-year-old began his coaching career in 2011 as an intern at Temple before landing his first NFL job in 2013 as a coaching assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. He stayed with the Chiefs until 2015, working under head coach Andy Reid during a stretch when the team’s defense consistently ranked among the league’s best.

The Philadelphia Eagles then hired Dino Vasso as their assistant secondary coach/defensive quality control in 2016. He spent five years in Philadelphia, and the 2017 season became a defining moment in his career. That season, Vasso coached a disruptive secondary in Philadelphia that played a crucial role in the team’s championship run.

The Eagles ranked fourth in yards allowed and fourth in points allowed in 2017. They finished 13-3 in the regular season, dominated the playoffs, and beat the New England Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII. Dino Vasso’s time in Philly then ended after the team promoted him to assistant defensive coordinator in 2020.

The Texans then hired Dino Vasso as their cornerbacks coach in 2021 and promoted him to defensive backs coach in 2024. Over the past three seasons (2023–2025), Vasso helped Houston compile a 32-19 regular-season record while making the playoffs all three years. This past season, the Texans’ defense ranked 1st in fewest yards allowed and 2nd in points allowed, giving up just 17.4 points per game and 277.2 yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Titans’ defense wrapped up the 2025 season ranked 28th in points allowed per game (28.1 points). Tennessee’s defensive unit also finished with a -6 turnover margin and recorded only six interceptions all season. Not surprisingly, the team decided not to retain their DC Dennard Wilson.

Given that context, targeting someone like Dino Vasso, known for discipline and aggression, makes a lot of sense for the Titans. But even if they hire a new DC, Robert Saleh might want to run the defense himself as the new head coach.

Will Robert Saleh take over the Titans’ defense?

Saleh’s defensive acumen is elite; in nine seasons as a coordinator or head coach, his units have cracked the top-10 nine times and the top-5 five times. With that résumé, reports suggest that he might not be giving up play-calling duties on the defensive side of the ball in Tennessee.

“Expect new #Titans HC Robert Saleh to call defensive plays this time around. Mentioned this on @NFLGameDay Morning the other day, that Saleh felt not calling plays as #Jets coach disconnected him from the game too much. Came to the realization he’d do it differently next time,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported via X on January 19.

Robert Saleh recently completed his second stint as DC with the San Francisco 49ers. Before returning to San Francisco, he spent more than three seasons (2021–24) as the HC of the New York Jets, where he compiled a 20-36 record. Despite his defensive success, the Jets struggled to win games. Saleh still earned praise for his leadership, defensive expertise, and player development.

Under Saleh, the Jets’ defense ranked first in passing yards allowed per game (178.9) and second in total defense (301.7) between 2022 and 2023. During that stretch, the Jets also totaled 29 interceptions and 93 sacks, ranking among the NFL’s best in both categories.

Now in Tennessee, the new DC under Robert Saleh will likely focus more on game-planning and weekly preparation, while the HC handles play-calling on game days. Still, someone like Dino Vasso could finally get the chance to run an entire defensive unit after years of learning from some of the league’s top defensive minds.