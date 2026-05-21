Robert Saleh Announces Cam Ward Injury News, Addresses Facing Jets In First Game as HC Since Firing

The Tennessee Titans camp received major news about their quarterback Cam Ward’s recovery. The first overall pick from the 2025 draft had a grueling end to his season last year, as he was sidelined in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a sprained right AC joint. Ward sustained the injury when he landed hard on his right shoulder while diving into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game. Now, the Tennessee Titans’ head coach, Robert Saleh, gave a definitive update on Ward’s status ahead of OTAs, which started on May 18.

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“Yeah, his arm’s perfectly healthy,” said the new head coach for the Titans. “He’s slinging the ball. I mean, he’s got some good velocity on it. And, you know, just like everyone else, learning the system. But so far, so good.”

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Ward’s injury is exactly the reassurance both the team and the fan base wanted as OTAs are underway. Now that Ward has avoided surgery, the front office expects him to enter the offseason program at full strength. This erases Tennessee’s biggest injury concern and establishes a healthy foundation for the offense moving forward.

In the first glimpse during the OTAs, Ward has looked sharp, and his shoulder is healthy, which was also confirmed by him. When asked by a reporter if the injury was behind him, Ward’s answer probably got every Titans fan excited.

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“Yeah, continue to work on it, continue to get it stronger. Try to lessen the injury factor, and then just try to not to have it happen again,” said Ward.

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When he came to the OTAs, which is voluntary, Ward appeared leaner. He said that he lost 10 pounds, which happened after he focused on his diet.

In the 2025 season, he started every game for the Titans and threw for 3,169 yards. He managed to record 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 59.8% completion rate.

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The Titans are pushing all their chips in on Ward as the face of the franchise. For Ward, getting early reps in June with his new offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, will prove to be huge. Heading into the OTAs, it gives him a perfect head start to get used to the new system before the training camp starts in late July.

Robert Saleh dubbed Daboll the ‘perfect man’ to work on Ward’s talent. Daboll already has proven experience working with elite quarterbacks like Josh Allen. Under Daboll’s guidance, Ward can focus on working on his footwork rather than altering his natural throwing motion. The QB has already heaped praise on Daboll and is excited for what is in store.

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“He’s a players’ coach, he wants what’s best for the team and the players, and he’s going to put us all in great situations,” said Ward. “He’s had great offenses everywhere he’s been, whether he’s head coach or OC. The biggest thing that I’m trying to do is get better, and you know, see it from an offensive call to play caller standpoint and why he’s calling this play, whether it’s first or second down, try to see where his mindset is, but it’s been going good so far.”

Determined to help their QB, the Titans have now brought in wideout Wan’Dale Robinson and drafted receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall in the draft. They have also secured offensive linemen Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, and Austin Deculus in free agency.

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As Ward returns to the field for the OTAs with 100% strength is huge for his franchise. This recovery will allow the Tennessee coaches to build an offensive system around Ward. This will also give Ward a chance to work on the game-winning rhythm with his newly drafted teammates. If Ward’s recovery trajectory continues through the summer, the Titans could easily disrupt the AFC South hierarchy in 2026.

With their season preparations well underway, their focus will be on starting the season strong. Their first matchup is against the New York Jets, a team Robert Saleh is particularly familiar with.

What the Revenge Game Against the Jets Could Hold for Robert Saleh?

Following a dismal start to the 2024 campaign, the New York Jets let Robert Saleh go abruptly after just 5 games. He had been with the team for four seasons, but things just never seemed to click for the franchise. After going 4-13 in his first year, the Jets went 7-10 for two seasons.

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However, in the 2024 season, it seemed like they once again were on the verge of a poor finish. They had started 2-3, but this time the Jets were not patient and decided to fire him midway through the campaign.

Last season, Saleh was with the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator. However, this time the coach has his own team and will be excited to match up against the Jets in Week 1. This will be his first time meeting the Jets since he was fired by the franchise.

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“I’m appreciative of the Jets and everything that I had,” Titans’ head coach said while talking about the matchup against his former team. “It’s to be expected with the NFL, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

Though Saleh refrained from explicitly trashing the Jets, there is little doubt this matchup holds an important place for him. It is evident from New York’s performance in the 2025 season that its deep-rooted dysfunctions extended far beyond its coaching. Not just that, Robert Saleh proved his worth coordinating the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. However, he will now be looking to prove the doubters wrong about his stint with the Jets as the Titans’ HC.