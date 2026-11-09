Robert Saleh Breaks Silence After Titans WR’s Run-In With Law Enforcement at Nashville Airport

Imagine being a general manager considering acquiring Calvin Ridley. You already have questions about his declining production, age (he turns 32 in December), substantial contract, and recent injury history. Now, with an unresolved incident involving law enforcement at Nashville International Airport adding another complication, the decision becomes even more difficult.

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The Tennessee Titans acknowledged the affair in an official statement on Sunday, November 8, confirming they were aware of the situation and were communicating with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

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Cameron Wolfe reported on X, “Titans WR Calvin Ridley was involved in an ‘unfortunate’ interaction at Nashville airport that is now in the hands of law enforcement, per HC Robert Saleh, who described it as a ‘very minor miscommunication.'” Saleh elaborated slightly during his Monday press conference, saying:

“From my understanding, [it was a very minor miscommunication at the airport]. Unfortunately, law enforcement has it, and that’s about as far as I can go with commenting,” Saleh said.

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A report from A to Z Sports offered some additional details about the incident. According to sources cited by the outlet, Ridley was attempting to retrieve his vehicle from the airport’s valet service when a disagreement reportedly broke out after the valet could not locate his ticket. The situation allegedly escalated during an exchange over the car keys, with the valet reportedly sustaining a cut to the hand. The outlet also reported that the valet wanted to pursue assault charges, although it remained unclear whether any formal charges had been filed.

Neither the Titans nor local law enforcement had publicly confirmed those details at the time of Saleh’s comments.

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The coach also made it clear that the incident would not change the team’s immediate plans. “I’m sure we’ll move on with business as normal,” he said.

The 31-year-old is struggling on offense, recording just six receptions for 91 yards in seven games this season. His numbers are lower compared to his 2024 season, where he led the team with 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.

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His recent injury history adds another layer to the decline. Ridley played just seven games in 2025 before suffering a broken fibula that ended his season. His limited involvement this year has also been noticeable, with other receivers receiving more opportunities in Tennessee’s passing game.

Ridley’s name has also come up in trade discussions ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline. While Titans are sitting at 1-7, questions about his future have gained attention, especially given his limited role on the offense.

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The timing of the airport incident is particularly notable, with teams having until Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET to complete trades. Ridley is in the third year of the four-year, $92 million contract he signed with Tennessee in 2024. His limited production had already raised questions about whether the Titans would consider moving him, and the unresolved incident adds another factor for any potential suitor to assess. However, there has been no confirmation that it has affected trade discussions or changed Tennessee’s plans for the receiver.

Now the Titans are preparing for their Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 15.

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“I think when you’re losing, everything’s exacerbated, but all thirty-two teams deal with things throughout the season,” Saleh said, according to USA Today. “But yeah, it’s unfortunate what happened.”