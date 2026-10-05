Robert Saleh Fires Back at ‘Biased’ Cam Ward Critics One Day After Titans QB Threatened to Walk Away From Presser

Through four games, Cam Ward has completed 75 of 119 passes for 726 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The numbers are not the problem. The record is. Tennessee is 0-4 after a 24-18 loss to the Ravens, and the pressure is mounting on the second-year quarterback. But with criticism growing, the Titans head coach is refusing to let the narrative get away from him.

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“We have the utmost confidence in Cam. … The kid’s gonna be a damn good quarterback. Everyone just needs to take a deep breath and let him grow. If you can’t objectively watch the tape and look at him from Week 1 last year to Week 1 this year to Week 4 yesterday and not see improvement, then you’re just being biased to your own opinion,” stated HC Robert Saleh while speaking to the press.

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The improvement is very much visible. This year, Ward’s 46.8 QBR is already 10+ points higher than it was in his rookie season. His passer rating has also come up to 81.4 as well. The results, though, have not followed.

“You know, so the idea that we don’t trust them, I get it because you’re not, I mean, perceptionally, yeah, you could argue that, but if you really watch the game as a whole, you’ll see that there was a lot of faith put in Cam. A lot of checks were made. He was working the line of scrimmage,” the coach continued.

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The Titans struggled to turn promising opportunities into points in their last game against the Ravens. The team also hurt itself with two first-half turnovers, including one on its opening possession, while failing to take control on a first-and-goal opportunity.

With star quarterback Lamar Jackson off the field, perhaps a win was finally expected in Tennessee.

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With the losses piling up, questions about Cam Ward’s development have naturally become louder. However, Saleh believes the criticism has crossed the line.

Ward’s 2026 season began with a rough outing against the New York Jets, as he completed 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and a TD in a 23-10 defeat. He was pressured on 41% of his dropbacks and was sacked thrice.

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He also endured another crucial moment the following week against the Giants, when a late interception in the end zone helped seal a 12-7 defeat. The head coach acknowledged afterwards that Ward needed to be smarter with the football, while Ward himself admitted that he needed to improve in critical situations.

Still, Saleh insisted that the Titans’ offensive struggles cannot be placed on a lack of trust in their QB. In fact, he believes that Ward has given considerable responsibility to Baltimore.

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“He was putting us in the right calls. So there was a lot of football put on Cam Ward during the course of the game. And so I don’t think that lack of trust is the last thing that went into our red zone game plan.”

The coach’s defense comes in right after the QB had an off-field moment at the presser. Following the loss, Ward had arrived at the podium early but the media members were still speaking to other players. Ward was then caught on camera saying that he would leave soon if the room remained empty.

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“We got three minutes left…I’mm walkout,” he said.

Eventually the reporters did arrive, and the press conference proceeded as usual.

For now, the Titans are betting on patience. Saleh seems ready to defend that bet. Even if it means calling out Ward’s critics in person. Now, they will be hoping to get their first win of the season against the Houston Texans.