Robert Saleh Successfully Poaches Coach From Kyle Shanahan’s Staff for Titans

Robert Saleh has begun his work as the Titans’ head coach, and he’s assembling a formidable coaching staff by picking coaches from his former team. His scouting endeavors have succeeded by luring away Kyle Shanahan’s assistants.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The newest defensive line coach in Tennessee is Greg Scruggs, formerly known as the assistant defensive line coach in San Francisco.

“Titans coach Robert Saleh is taking Greg Scruggs with him from the 49ers’ staff to be his defensive line coach,” reported Matt Maiocco on X. “Scruggs was the 49ers’ assistant defensive line coach this season and worked on Saleh’s staff with the Jets in 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! The story is still developing…