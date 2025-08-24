Titans GM Uses Andy Reid’s Chiefs Impact to Send a Strong Message to Brian Callahan

The Tennessee Titans’ front office is taking a page from one of the NFL’s most successful playbooks. Mike Borgonzi, the newly minted GM for the Titans, is using the leadership lessons of Andy Reid’s Chiefs era to mold their own future. Talking about his Chiefs tenure, Borgonzi has shared a blueprint. And this could help HC Brian Callahan steer the Titans out of their recent struggles and back into contention.

When Borgonzi speaks of Andy Reid, it’s not about wins or schemes. It’s about culture. Appearing on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Borgonzi reflected on his storied tenure in Kansas City. “It’s a little bit different from places I’ve been. There’s a level of respect for everybody in the organization. He listens to everybody.” Borgonzi recalls presenting shouting reports as a young pro scout in the Chiefs’ offices and seeing Reid take notes seriously, proof of a Hall of Fame coach who values every input, regardless of seniority.

As Borgonzi further adds, “Respect everybody in the organization. Everybody has a piece of it. At the end of the day, it’s all about the team and what’s best for the team.” These principles of humility, inclusiveness, and team-first thinking embody what made Reid stand apart and built a dynasty in Kansas City, with three Super Bowl victories and a sustained culture of excellence. For the Titans, this endorsement is more than a nod to Reid’s Hall of Fame stature; it’s a roadmap for Brian Callahan.

Borgonzi came to Tennessee with a mission to embed that winning culture, taking lessons on respect, listening, and a relentless work ethic, hoping they would translate into success on the field. He worked alongside Reid and Brett Veach, learning the ropes through a decade-plus championship-winning environment. But success isn’t guaranteed for the Titans if everybody isn’t on the same page.

The Titans nearly chose to part ways with Brian Callahan after his 2024 campaign only yielded a 3-14 record. Sources revealed that after firing former GM Ran Carthon, ownership debated a full reset, which might have included replacing Callahan as well. Instead, they opted to give Callahan a chance to grow into his role, a decision underlying the franchise’s desire for stability amidst a rebuild. Now, Callahan must bring out the best of his QB expertise to develop their standout draft addition of Cam Ward to flip the script of last season’s heartbreaks.

Titans’ 2025 hinges on Brian Callahan and Cam Ward

Brian Callahan’s approach parallels the culture Mike Borgonzi admires in Andy Reid. Since taking over as head coach, Callahan has put greatest emphasis on accountability, cultural development, and team-building. His focus on molding rookie QB Cam Ward into a franchise leader reflects a patient investment similar to Reid’s long-term vision in Kansas City. “We wanted to give him that opportunity to grow as a head football coach,” Titans’ executive Chad Brinker told ESPN. “We believe in Brian, and we think he’s going to get there. That’s why he was retained.” The Titans are banking on that growth to ignite a turnaround this season. And a big piece of that puzzle is Cam Ward.

Ward has lived up to his draft hype throughout the preseason, however briefly. In the preseason finale against the Vikings, he amassed 3 of 4 completions, 36 yards, and even sparked a 90-yard touchdown drive. Coach Callahan has already noted the poise Ward brings to the field, and shared a big vote of confidence. “There’s just a confidence in his demeanor I have when he’s in there that none of this is too big for him. – He’s done well in his limited showing. I feel confident with where he’s at.” And Ward? He echoes that sentiment with the drive to prove himself to his team. As Ward notes, “I think I just really got to show that gunslinger. It’s in playing a full game and then it’s in Coach Callahan having that trust in me. I’m going to put a lot on tape this year.”

As the season looms, Borgonzi’s message is clear. The Titans aspire to respect every part of the organization, listen to diverse voices, and prioritize the team above all. This Andy Reid philosophy is now transplanted into Tennessee via Borgonzi. If Callahan’s leadership matures alongside the roster’s growth, the Titans may soon witness a new brand of football following the blueprint of one of the NFL’s greatest leaders. Can they do it? For now, all signs point to: yes!