Titans News: Cam Ward’s Starting Timeline Accelerates as Brian Callahan Tailors Scheme to College Roots

The Tennessee Titans fans carry decades of heartbreak, from the elusive Super Bowl ring still just out of reach. For three straight years, their offense has made rounds in the league’s bottom six, a cycle of frustration paired by four top-10 quarterback drafts since 2005, more than any other team. Now, hope wears a new face in the form of a rookie QB. Cam Ward, the once-overlooked zero-star recruit turned first overall pick, steps into the spotlight.

At Miami, he carved up defenses with a gunslinger’s audacity. Titans fans buzz with anticipation, experts whispering like the Oracle, he might finally be the one. The question lingers—can he deliver, or will history repeat itself? Well, the offseason is attempting to answer the question. Cam Ward’s push to become the 2025 Titans starter is gaining serious momentum. In a recent clip circulating on X, ESPN’s Turron Davenport offered strong insight into the rookie’s dedication.

“You ask any athlete, they’ll tell you confidence comes from preparation,” Davenport said. “Here’s an example of the preparation that Cam Ward puts in. He has a group of rookie receivers and the tight end. They come in at 5 a.m. before some of the coaches, and they watch film, they go over the itinerary of what they’re going to do later that day, and it’s already helping some of the rookie receivers like Alec Ironman to be able to play faster and know what he’s about to do.” That level of preparation sends a clear message — Ward is suiting up for the QB1 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Another NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, echoed that sentiment with a bolder prediction. “I think at this point it would be a huge shock if opening day rolled around and Cam Ward, the number one overall pick, were not in the starting lineup. The way he’s looked, with how they feel about him, it would be hard to imagine he doesn’t start the season early on, even though they’ve declined to name him the starter so far.” If these speculations bear fruit, Ward’s résumé would back up his replacing the Titans ‘ season starter, Will Levis. Ward’s college career was stacked with accolades, including the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award. He was named ACC Player of the Year and stood as a Heisman finalist.

Still, while belief in Ward is building fast, the same cannot be said about the Titans’ leadership. The front office’s silence and hesitation leave fans wondering if the franchise is ready to back their top pick fully.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Callahan faces a make-or-break season

Brian Callahan is heading into a critical second year as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Despite years of experience as a coordinator, he is still viewed as unproven in the top job. In the latest CBS Sports rankings, Callahan was placed dead last among NFL head coaches. The outlet noted, “We shouldn’t fault Callahan too much for inheriting an overhauled roster, but after he was unable to corral quarterback Will Levis’ riskiest tendencies, there’s a lot riding on Cam Ward essentially controlling himself as Tennessee’s new face of the franchise.”

His sideline behavior last year made headlines. During a Week 2 loss to the Jets, Callahan lost his temper at Levis. “What the f— are you doing?” he yelled after a second-quarter misread. The quarterback’s mistake lingered long enough to fuel postgame tension. As Jeremy Brener of SI noted, “Callahan specializes with quarterbacks, so that could help Ward succeed. However, if Ward is unable to perform under Callahan’s tutelage, it almost makes his job unnecessary. The Titans should then look for someone else who can do the job better than Callahan.”

Now we saw Callahan’s work with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, earning him praise, but coaching at the top level demands more. The ball is in Ward’s court, but the weight still rests on Callahan’s shoulders. The reason? Franchise coaches are not exactly secure in their position if numbers can not back them up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coaches like Jerod Mayo and Antonio Pierce were both let go after one season, but Callahan got a second chance. Frank Schwab offered little optimism: “It’s fine to be patient, but there weren’t many tangible reasons to be optimistic that Callahan will be a great coach. The Titans didn’t get better. His outbursts at Will Levis’ mistakes were a bit startling. Callahan didn’t have a lot of his resume other than being an offensive coordinator with the Bengals who didn’t call plays.”

The upcoming season might decide his future. Ward is the centerpiece and is putting in the effort, but the spotlight stays on Callahan. If results don’t follow, change will. The Titans are running out of time.